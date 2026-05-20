Bloomreach, the AI company for personalization, today announced the winners of its EMEA Partner Awards, recognizing efforts for driving exceptional results and delivering growth opportunities to all customers. Bloomreach's partners are central to the company and their commitment to personalizing the ecommerce experience. Bloomreach nominates partners within the company's ecosystem that went above and beyond in 2025 and made a significant impact. The nominations were based on both quantitative and qualitative data, a combination of customer sentiment and new customer opportunities. The winners of each category were revealed at Bloomreach's EMEA Partner Summit in Amsterdam on May 28th, 2025.

The categories, nominees, and winners are:

EMEA Agency Partner of the Year: This Award recognizes the agency that has demonstrated outstanding performance and collaboration, driving exceptional results with Bloomreach in terms of new customer opportunities and revenue. The nominees are Purple Square CX, IMPACT Commerce and CACI.

This Award recognizes the agency that has demonstrated outstanding performance and collaboration, driving exceptional results with Bloomreach in terms of new customer opportunities and revenue. EMEA Agency Delivery Partner of the Year: This Award recognizes the partner that has consistently delivered exceptional services, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution, resulting in outstanding client satisfaction and successful adoption of Bloomreach solutions. The nominees are Heystack, Datacop, and Peaks Pies.

This Award recognizes the partner that has consistently delivered exceptional services, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution, resulting in outstanding client satisfaction and successful adoption of Bloomreach solutions. EMEA Agency Partner Newcomer of the Year: This Award celebrates the partner that has quickly ramped up made a significant impact within their first year of joining the Bloomreach ecosystem. The nominees are Dignify, IMPACT Commerce, and Domain.

This Award celebrates the partner that has quickly ramped up made a significant impact within their first year of joining the Bloomreach ecosystem. EMEA AI Innovation Partner of the Year: This Award recognizes the partner that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, leveraging cutting-edge AI capabilities to create transformative commerce experiences and drive measurable outcomes for their clients. The nominees are Adastra, Valantic, and Colours of Data.

This Award recognizes the partner that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, leveraging cutting-edge AI capabilities to create transformative commerce experiences and drive measurable outcomes for their clients.

"At Bloomreach, we are incredibly proud to celebrate and recognize our EMEA partners for their outstanding achievement and dedication," said Tjeerd Brenninkmeijer, VP Channel EMEA, Bloomreach. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has been instrumental in transforming commerce experiences and setting new benchmarks in the industry. We are honored to work alongside such visionary partners and are excited to see what we can accomplish together in 2026."

Learn more about Bloomreach's partner ecosystem and how they are shaping the next generation of ecommerce.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience for brands around the world. Loomi AI, its agentic platform, understands every customer in context then tailors their experience in real time. Connected to applications at every touchpoint, Loomi AI brings personalization to life across email, web, messaging, mobile apps, search, and more. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Bloomreach powers end-to-end experiences for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com