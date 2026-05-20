Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BCII Enterprises Inc. Announces Horizon Globex Delivers MVP of Coupon Token and Super Coupon Token Platform

First Customer and Technology On Track for September 2026 Launch

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / BCII Enterprises Inc.(OTCID:BCII) ("BCII" or the "Company"), a financial technology firm focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, today announced that its technology partner, Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon Global"), has successfully produced the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of the Coupon Token and Super Coupon Token platform. The Company further announced that its first customer and supporting technology stack are estimated to be ready for a September 2026 commercial launch.

The MVP milestone marks a critical step in BCII's commercialization roadmap, building on the software licensing agreement executed earlier this year that deploys the Coupon Token ecosystem on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain.

Joseph M. Salvani, CEO of BCII Enterprises Inc., stated:

"We are extremely excited that our technology partner Horizon Global has achieved an MVP milestone that more than meets our satisfaction in record time. This puts us ahead of schedule to launch this platform in the September 2026 timeframe."

The BCII platform delivers a transformative shareholder engagement and corporate finance solution that uniquely benefits publicly traded corporations, their shareholders, and the broader capital markets:

  • Multi-Year Shareholder Retention- Tokenized coupons are distributed across an approximately 55-month vesting-like schedule, converging 80 years of securities transfer agent infrastructure with cutting-edge blockchain technology to drive sustained loyalty far beyond one-time distributions.

  • Primary Issuance, Redemption, and Secondary Trading - BCII facilitates the full lifecycle of the token, enabling corporate clients to issue rewards, allow holders to redeem for value, and support peer-to-peer secondary trading among app users.

  • Smartphone-Native Access - Shareholders claim coupon tokens directly through a mobile app connected to the issuer's transfer agent, ensuring frictionless, large-scale

  • Instant Dollar-for-Dollar Settlement - A dollar-for-dollar-backed in-app stablecoin enables instant US-dollar settlement of all coupon trades, eliminating volatility risk for both issuers and shareholders.

  • Lower Cost, Ethereum-Grade Security - Operating on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 (EVM-compatible) blockchain delivers reduced transaction costs while preserving the security of the Ethereum ecosystem.

  • Favorable Accounting Treatment - BCII has received a favorable accounting treatment opinion from CFO Squad Inc., positioning the Coupon Token as a recognizable current
    asset at fair market value on a public company's balance sheet-a powerful incentive for public-company adoption.

  • Sustainable, Multi-Stream Revenue Model - The platform supports diversified income streams, including transaction fees on secondary-market trading, providing recurring economics for both BCII and its corporate customers.

  • Super Coupon Token Functionality - Building on the core Coupon Token, the Super Coupon Token extends utility for higher-value corporate use cases such as housing subsidies, tax obligations, and other future obligations transformed into tradeable, market-priced assets.

ABOUT BCII ENTERPRISES

BCII Enterprises Inc.(OTCID:BCII) is a fintech leader focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, providing publicly traded corporations with blockchain-based shareholder engagement, rewards, and tokenized corporate-finance solutions.

ABOUT HORIZON GLOBEX GmbH

Horizon Globex GmbH is the technology entity powering the Upstream marketplace and global trading application, providing the compliance, issuance, and trading infrastructure that supports large-scale tokenized securities programs.

Forward looking statments

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated September 2026 launch timeline, customer onboarding, and platform functionality. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, technological, market, and execution risks.

Investor & Media Contact:

BCII Enterprises Inc.
Joseph M. Salvani, CEO
joe@bciienterprises.com

SOURCE: BCII Enterprises Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bcii-enterprises-inc.-announces-horizon-globex-delivers-mvp-of-coupon-1168409

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.