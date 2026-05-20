BCII Enterprises Inc. Announces Horizon Globex Delivers MVP of Coupon Token and Super Coupon Token Platform

First Customer and Technology On Track for September 2026 Launch

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / BCII Enterprises Inc.(OTCID:BCII) ("BCII" or the "Company"), a financial technology firm focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, today announced that its technology partner, Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon Global"), has successfully produced the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of the Coupon Token and Super Coupon Token platform. The Company further announced that its first customer and supporting technology stack are estimated to be ready for a September 2026 commercial launch.

The MVP milestone marks a critical step in BCII's commercialization roadmap, building on the software licensing agreement executed earlier this year that deploys the Coupon Token ecosystem on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain.

Joseph M. Salvani, CEO of BCII Enterprises Inc., stated:

"We are extremely excited that our technology partner Horizon Global has achieved an MVP milestone that more than meets our satisfaction in record time. This puts us ahead of schedule to launch this platform in the September 2026 timeframe."

The BCII platform delivers a transformative shareholder engagement and corporate finance solution that uniquely benefits publicly traded corporations, their shareholders, and the broader capital markets:

Multi-Year Shareholder Retention- Tokenized coupons are distributed across an approximately 55-month vesting-like schedule, converging 80 years of securities transfer agent infrastructure with cutting-edge blockchain technology to drive sustained loyalty far beyond one-time distributions.

Primary Issuance, Redemption, and Secondary Trading - BCII facilitates the full lifecycle of the token, enabling corporate clients to issue rewards, allow holders to redeem for value, and support peer-to-peer secondary trading among app users.

Smartphone-Native Access - Shareholders claim coupon tokens directly through a mobile app connected to the issuer's transfer agent, ensuring frictionless, large-scale

Instant Dollar-for-Dollar Settlement - A dollar-for-dollar-backed in-app stablecoin enables instant US-dollar settlement of all coupon trades, eliminating volatility risk for both issuers and shareholders.

Lower Cost, Ethereum-Grade Security - Operating on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 (EVM-compatible) blockchain delivers reduced transaction costs while preserving the security of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Favorable Accounting Treatment - BCII has received a favorable accounting treatment opinion from CFO Squad Inc., positioning the Coupon Token as a recognizable current

asset at fair market value on a public company's balance sheet-a powerful incentive for public-company adoption.

Sustainable, Multi-Stream Revenue Model - The platform supports diversified income streams, including transaction fees on secondary-market trading, providing recurring economics for both BCII and its corporate customers.

Super Coupon Token Functionality - Building on the core Coupon Token, the Super Coupon Token extends utility for higher-value corporate use cases such as housing subsidies, tax obligations, and other future obligations transformed into tradeable, market-priced assets.

ABOUT BCII ENTERPRISES

BCII Enterprises Inc.(OTCID:BCII) is a fintech leader focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, providing publicly traded corporations with blockchain-based shareholder engagement, rewards, and tokenized corporate-finance solutions.

ABOUT HORIZON GLOBEX GmbH

Horizon Globex GmbH is the technology entity powering the Upstream marketplace and global trading application, providing the compliance, issuance, and trading infrastructure that supports large-scale tokenized securities programs.

Forward looking statments

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated September 2026 launch timeline, customer onboarding, and platform functionality. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, technological, market, and execution risks.

Investor & Media Contact:

BCII Enterprises Inc.

Joseph M. Salvani, CEO

joe@bciienterprises.com

SOURCE: BCII Enterprises Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bcii-enterprises-inc.-announces-horizon-globex-delivers-mvp-of-coupon-1168409