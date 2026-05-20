Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DS8K | ISIN: AU0000226177 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.05.26 | 21:27
0,880 US-Dollar
+3,24 % +0,028
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVATION BEVERAGE GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVATION BEVERAGE GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovation Beverage Group Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Innovation Beverage Group Ltd ("IBG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IBG), an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated May 19, 2026 (the "Delinquency Letter"), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report").

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Compliance Plan"). If Nasdaq accepts the Compliance Plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Company's Form 20-F filing due date, or until November 11, 2026, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period, no later than July 20, 2026.

The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Innovation Beverage Group Ltd

Innovation Beverage Group is an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. For more information, visit www.innovationbev.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, anticipated filing timelines, and the expected submission of a compliance plan. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "intends," "believes," "may," "will," "could," "should," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the ability to complete the audit process in a timely manner, regulatory risks, and other risks described in IBG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. IBG undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Innovation Beverage Group Limited
Sahil Beri, CEO
sahil@innovationbev.com
www.innovationbev.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson, Managing Director
BlockFuel@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Innovation Beverage Group Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/innovation-beverage-group-limited-receives-nasdaq-notice-related-to-late-1168482

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.