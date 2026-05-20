New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Aether Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) ("Aether" or "the Company"), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced that the waitlist for Alphid.ai, the Company's agentic AI research platform, is now open at alphid.ai.

The platform is purpose-built to simplify and accelerate investment research for retail investors across equity and digital assets that has historically been reserved for the institutional analyst desk.





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Alphid.ai gives everyday investors access to pre-built institutional-style research workflows. Through a library of pre-configured financial-focused agents, Alphid can autonomously analyze fundamentals, technical signals, market sentiment, macro conditions, and risk to generate customized investment insights. Rather than functioning as a chatbot, Alphid acts as a digital Chief Research Officer, directing a multi-agent system across multiple tools and data sources to continuously monitor markets, send timely alerts, and deliver research that is thorough and actionable.

The platform is built around a single insight: retail and prosumer investors do not lack data - they lack the coordinated research team that turns data into conviction. Alphid achieves this process by orchestrating seven specialist agents across fundamental analysis, technical signals, portfolio management, risk, sentiment, screening, and trade journaling. Each agent runs continuously across more than 15 real-time financial data sources, surfacing portfolio-relevant intelligence the moment it becomes material - not when the user thinks to ask.

Alphid is accessible through a unified web workspace and the messaging surfaces investors already use - Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Line, and Viber - giving the platform distribution reach across both Western and Asia-Pacific retail markets from day one.

Waitlist Now Open

Aether is opening access to Alphid.ai. First 500 users joining the waitlist at alphid.ai receive:

Priority access ahead of general availability

Free One-month Alphid Plus plan





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Key Capabilities:

Multi-Agent Coordination: A Research Director agent orchestrates seven specialist agents - Fundamental, Technical, Portfolio, Risk, Sentiment, Screener, and Trade Journal - across a single research workspace, replacing the fragmented stack of charting tools, news feeds, sentiment dashboards, and filing scrapers that retail investors typically patch together.

Institutional-Grade Fundamental Analysis: On-demand access to valuation, fundamental analysis, and risk assessment workflows of the kind used inside professional research desks, delivered in plain-language outputs that self-directed investors can act on.

Real-Time Market Co-Pilot: Combines market data, technical signals, and sentiment analysis to highlight institutional footprints, momentum shifts, and entry zones in real time.

Risk-First Framework: Every output is paired with downside scenarios, position-sizing context, and portfolio-level risk assessment, structured to support disciplined decision-making rather than reactive trading.

Persistent Workspace: Unlike conversational AI tools that reset between sessions, Alphid maintains durable research desks - so a Monday morning brief, a Tuesday filing alert, and a Wednesday thesis update accrue inside the same workflow, compounding investor conviction over time.

Strategic Significance to Aether Holdings

The launch of Alphid marks another step in Aether's strategy to expand its ecosystem of AI-powered fintech products. By combining agentic AI, automation, market intelligence, and scalable research workflows, Alphid strengthens Aether's position as a next-generation fintech platform building intelligent tools for everyday investors.

"Alphid reflects our vision to empower investors with the frontier of technologies," said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. "We are not building another chatbot. We are building the research team that everyday investors have never been able to afford - and we are doing it on top of a data moat and a distribution moat that very few new entrants in this market can replicate. Opening the waitlist is the first step in introducing Alphid to the market on our terms."

How to Join the Waitlist

The Alphid.ai waitlist is open now at https://alphid.ai. Aether will release additional product details, pricing, and onboarding milestones to waitlist members ahead of general availability.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings Inc.'s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "seek", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "aim" or "may" and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the launch of Alphid.ai within Aether Grid, the expansion of Aether's agentic AI capabilities and AI-enabled financial intelligence ecosystem, enhancements to its data analytics capabilities, strengthening of its market intelligence coverage, and Aether's business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to market acceptance and adoption of Alphid.ai and Aether Grid; (ii) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market and monetize its products and services, including AI-driven platforms; (iii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial data analytics sectors; (iv) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and enterprise customers, convert users to paying customers and otherwise commercialize its platforms; (vi) risks related to maintaining platform reliability, data accuracy, and cybersecurity; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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Source: Aether Holdings, Inc.