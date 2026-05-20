White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced the issuance of multiple patents across Australia and Europe, as well as the upcoming grant of an additional European patent, further expanding the Company's intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its position in the cochlear implant industry.

"As we continue advancing fully implanted hearing technology, protecting the innovation behind these systems remains a key priority for Envoy Medical," said Brent Lucas, CEO, Envoy Medical. "These patents further strengthen our intellectual property portfolio across critical areas including implant architecture, signal processing, and rechargeable battery systems, while reinforcing our long-term position in the cochlear implant market."

The newly granted and pending patents cover technologies related to fully implanted cochlear implant platforms, removable earplug sensors, implanted battery systems, integrated signal analysis functionality, and rechargeable implant battery management.

The Australian Patent Office granted Australian Patent No. 2022227537 to Envoy Medical Corporation on July 3, 2025. Titled Combination Implant System with Removable Earplug Sensor and Implanted Battery, the patent relates to cochlear implant systems featuring (i) an implantable subsystem with a stimulator and rechargeable energy storage and (ii) a removable earplug that can receive electrical power from the implantable subsystem and that includes a sensor and a signal processor configured to generate stimulation signals and output the stimulation signals to the implantable subsystem.

The European Patent Office granted European Patent No. 4297848 to Envoy Medical Corporation on April 8, 2026. Also titled Combination Implant System with Removable Earplug Sensor and Implanted Battery. This patent relates to using an external device to indicate a signal within a fully implantable cochlear implant system for analysis, receive a representative signal from the cochlear implant system, and output a representation of the signal.

The European Patent Office also granted European Patent No. 4297851 to Envoy Medical Corporation on April 8, 2026. Titled Cochlear Implant System with Integrated Signal Analysis Functionality. This patent relates to using an external device to indicate a signal within a fully implantable cochlear implant system for analysis, receive a representative signal from the cochlear implant system, and output a representation of the signal.

Additionally, the European Patent Office is expected to grant European Patent No. 4297862 to Envoy Medical Corporation on June 10, 2026. Titled Recharge System for Implantable Battery, the patent relates to systems and methods for predicting cumulative thermal dose associated with charging an implanted rechargeable battery and monitoring charging parameters, including temperature, to help minimize charging time while maintaining safe thermal conditions.

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About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operations; the ability to obtain additional patents and develop future products or product improvements; the ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and requirements; the timing and future outcome of its FDA pivotal trial; the ability to raise capital and the amount of capital required to complete the FDA pivotal trial and early commercialization; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the timing and results of activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI; and the participation or any changes or delays in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; the timing and results of the Acclaim CI's PMA submission to the FDA; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets; and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; the ability to engage competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 23, 2026, and in other reports Envoy Medical files, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.

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Source: Envoy Medical, Inc.