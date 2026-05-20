Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - ArcStone Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, today announced its third annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit, hosted on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto's financial district.

The full-day capital markets conference will bring together public issuers listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TMX and CSE, institutional investors, family offices, retail wealth advisors, and the broader sell-side ecosystem community for a curated program of presentations, sector panels, structured 1-on-1 meetings, and networking.

Now in its third year, the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit has established itself as an important capital markets conference hosted in Toronto, with prior editions delivering record attendance, expanded issuer participation, and deepening institutional and retail investor engagement. The 2026 edition introduces an extended evening networking program and a new Evening Before VIP Investor Dinner.

"The Growth Summit is where our ecosystem comes together: issuers, institutional investors, and retail wealth participants in one room for one day," said Michael Astone, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone. "Our focus this year is on the depth and quality of investor engagement: more curated 1-on-1 meetings, longer programming, and an extended evening networking window. September is an ideal time to bring everyone together on Bay Street, following the summer period, and to welcome our partners from New York, Florida, and abroad to meet with public growth companies."

The ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit provides a curated environment for U.S.- and Canadian-listed public issuers, and select pre-IPO private companies, to engage directly with institutional investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, and the retail wealth channel. The Summit is designed to support capital flows, enhance market visibility, and advance strategic initiatives such as cross-border listings, follow-on financings, and uplisting to senior exchanges.

Issuers participating in prior editions have spanned natural resources, critical minerals, energy transition, technology, healthcare and life sciences, fintech, and space and defense technology, with listings on the NASDAQ, NYSE, NYSE American, TSX, TSX Venture, CSE, Cboe Canada, and OTC markets.

Summit Format

The full-day conference is hosted in the Dominion Ballroom of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, a premier downtown Toronto venue, with a single-track program of company presentations, sector panels, and fireside chats running from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Pre-planned 1-on-1 meetings, senior banker introductions, and meet-and-greets with retail wealth brokers from the ArcStone Kingswood distribution network run throughout the day.

The 2026 edition introduces an Evening Before VIP Investor Dinner, an exclusive, invitation-only gathering hosted the night prior to the Summit, designed to convene senior issuer executives and institutional capital in a relaxed pre-conference setting. The day-of program concludes with Cocktail Reception and Networking beginning at 6:00 PM, providing an extended unstructured networking window for issuers, investors, and capital markets participants.

Event Details - Third Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Financial District, 123 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9, Canada

Main Programming: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Cocktail Reception & Networking: 6:00 PM onwards

VIP Investor Dinner: Evening before the Summit (by invitation)

2026 Conference Highlights

Company presentations from public issuers and select pre-IPO companies

Pre-planned 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors, family offices, and accredited high-net-worth investors

Direct meetings with ArcStone and Kingswood senior bankers covering equity capital markets, M&A advisory, and private placements

Meet-and-greets with retail wealth brokers and registered representatives from Kingswood Capital LLC and ArcStone's ecosystem

Sector panels and fireside chats featuring institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and senior C-suite executives

Capital markets ecosystem networking: exchanges, securities counsel, auditors, transfer agents, and IR firms

Evening Before VIP Investor Dinner and extended evening Cocktail Reception & Networking

Registration and Sponsorship

The ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit reflects a partnership-driven approach to investment banking and adds another avenue for supporting the issuers covered today, as well as those the platform is looking to support in the future.

Eduard Kazatsky Co-Head of Capital Markets at Kingswood US said, "We're excited to be in Toronto with our issuers, bringing companies from the USA to this conference right in time for Q3 and Q4. We're gearing up for growth with the ArcStone Kingswood branch and are excited to continue to expand our corporate investment banking franchise at ArcStone Kingswood."

Important Disclosure Regarding ArcStone-Kingswood

ArcStone-Kingswood is a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC.

Please note the following regarding our organizational structure:

Legal Entity: All securities and investment banking services are offered solely through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

All securities and investment banking services are offered solely through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. Non-Affiliation: ArcStone-Kingswood and Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC are not affiliated with ArcStone Global or any of its subsidiaries.

ArcStone-Kingswood and Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC are not affiliated with ArcStone Global or any of its subsidiaries. Relationship Clarity: "ArcStone-Kingswood" is a trade name used by the division to identify its specific banking ecosystem and is not a separate legal or registered broker-dealer entity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Third Annual ArcStone Kingwood Growth Summit, including expected attendance, programming, and participant composition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially. ArcStone undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Participation in the Growth Summit by any issuer does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation, or rating by ArcStone Securities LLC, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., Kingswood Capital LLC, or any of their affiliates with respect to such issuer or any of its securities. All marketing and promotional communications produced or distributed by ArcStone in connection with the Summit are subject to FINRA Rule 2210 and ArcStone's written supervisory procedures, and require pre-use review by an appropriately qualified registered principal of ArcStone Securities LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298037

Source: ArcStone US Corp.