World's #1 Auto Tech Event, MOVE 2026, Returns to London to Re-Imagine the Future of Mobility

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With just four weeks until the doors open, the global mobility ecosystem is preparing to descend on London for the eighth annual edition of MOVE. Taking place from 17th-18th June 2026 at the ExCeL London, MOVE is firmly established as the world's number one auto tech show and the definitive commercial forum for auto, fleet, energy, and tech leaders. The 2026 agenda spans 15 specialized stages exploring innovations in electric, autonomous, and software-defined mobility.

MOVE 2026 leads with superstar headliners including Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and Wayve CEO Alex Kendall. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Rivian's R2, Scaringe, the hottest CEO in auto, will reveal how his company made the impossible possible. Joining him is Kendall; fresh off the back of a $1.5 billion funding round and $8.6 billion valuation, the London autonomy start-up will discuss how their AI-first business model changed the game for autonomy.

This year's event will bring together over 2,000 attendees, 75+ exhibitors, and 75+ cutting-edge start-ups from across the globe. Over two action-packed days, 250+ world-class speakers, including C-suite executives from automotive OEMs, fleet operators, CPOs, and technology providers, will take to the stage to collaborate and share expertise.

In addition to forward-thinking content, the event doubles as a festival of innovation featuring live product demos, interactive elements, and the high-stakes start-up pitch competition. True to its reputation as a premier networking hub, the event will close out Day One with the famous MOVE Groove after-party.

Speakers:

RJ Scaringe, CEO, Rivian

Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve

James Peng, CEO, Pony.ai

Ian Howells, Executive Vice President EMEA, Honda

Avinash Balachandran, VP, Toyota Research Institute

Evalena Falck, Vice President Strategic Business, Scania

Jeremy Bird, EVP, Global Growth, Lyft

Ashish Shrestha, Former CISO, JLR

Ben Loewenstein, Head of UK/EU Policy & Government Affairs, Waymo

Nic Thomas, Vice President, Changan

Fathi Tlatli, President Global Sector Auto-Mobility, DHL

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Mahindra

Annie Pin, CCO, Ayvens

Information for Media: Accredited journalists can attend MOVE 2026 free of charge. Registered media will enjoy exclusive access to a dedicated Press Lounge, press conferences, and tailored opportunities to interview senior executives. This year's attending press includes The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Bloomberg, The Telegraph and Autocar.

To register for your complimentary Press Pass visit https://www.terrapinn.com/MOVE2026/PRNews/Home

Contact: eve.stevens@terrapinn.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-1-auto-tech-event-move-2026-returns-to-london-to-re-imagine-the-future-of-mobility-302777694.html