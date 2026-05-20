Bangalore, India--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Quixta, a website and software development agency, is celebrating its ninth anniversary this month, marking its growth from a solo freelance operation into a 25+ member team serving clients across 30 countries and six continents.

Quixta celebrates its ninth anniversary after growing from a solo freelance operation.

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Alongside its anniversary celebrations, Quixta also announced plans to deepen its custom development capabilities through new services that cover advanced web applications, security, accessibility, and AI-focused digital capabilities for businesses seeking to move beyond template-driven platforms.

The company also plans to focus on larger and more complex engagements while exploring opportunities for standalone products serving niche audiences.

"What's remained constant is our belief that a well-built website is one of the highest return-on-investment assets a business can make. Most businesses are still significantly underserved by what they've been sold," said Anand Ashok, founder of Quixta.

Founded in 2017 with the intent to build clean, functional websites for businesses seeking a credible online presence, Quixta has since expanded into SEO, web application development, custom development, positioning, content, and digital marketing services for growth-stage and B2B brands.

Last year, Quixta launched its office on MG Road in Bangalore and expanded partnerships with global agencies for white-labeled work. Moreover, the agency continues to maintain long-term client relationships across the UAE, United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, and India.

"Nine years ago, I was building websites alone, figuring it out as I went. Today we've delivered over 500 projects across 30 countries with a team I'm genuinely proud of," said Ashok.

"The biggest lesson is that clients don't actually want a website. They want the outcome on the other side of it. The day we understood that, everything about how we work changed. So, this anniversary isn't really about us. It's about every founder who trusted us with something that mattered."

Ashok adds that the agency's approach combines founder-level accountability with expertise across Webflow, WordPress, Next.js, headless CMS development, SEO, and multilingual digital experiences.

To learn more about Quixta's services, please visit www.quixta.com.

About Quixta

Quixta is a global digital agency that creates custom websites, web apps, and software platforms designed to meet client goals and support growth. The team applies strategic UX/UI thinking alongside structured engineering to build scalable experiences that drive user acquisition and simplify operations.

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Source: DesignRush