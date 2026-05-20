DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 13:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th April 2026, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 90.50 pence*. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust * the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.73p declared on 20th April 2026 and will be paid on 22rd May 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1st May 2026. The ex-dividend date was 30th April 2026. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary

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ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 428005 EQS News ID: 2330704 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 20, 2026 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)