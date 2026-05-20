Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 14:54 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AutoFlight Aviation Technology: First eVTOL Flight in Central Asia - AutoFlight Completes Landmark Demonstration in Kazakhstan

ALATAU CITY, Kazakhstan, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight has successfully completed the first ton-class eVTOL demonstration flight in Alatau City, Kazakhstan - marking the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Urban Air Mobility (UAM) flight in Central Asia.

The milestone was achieved in collaboration with Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd. (AAAG), which has already purchased and paid for AutoFlight's large-scale eVTOL. During the flight ceremony, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an additional 50 units of the V2000/V5000 series eVTOL, supporting low-altitude transport across Kazakhstan and the wider region.

The first vertiport in Alatau City is already under construction on the demonstration site, which will soon become the UAM Center Eurasia - Kazakhstan's first urban air mobility hub.

"This is more than a demonstration of a new technology. It represents a transition toward a new model of urban development, where innovation, digital transformation, and advanced mobility solutions become a new economic sector." said Alisher Abdykadyrov, CEO of Alatau City Authority.

AAAG and Alatau City Bank intend to collaborate on advancing the attraction of foreign investment and supporting liquidity mechanisms to facilitate the execution of AAAG's strategic initiative. Vyacheslav Kim, shareholder of Alatau City Bank: "On May 8, 2026, the Head of State signed the Constitutional Law 'On the Special Legal Regime of the City of Alatau'. This establishes the foundation for the development of high-tech sectors such as the Low Altitude Economy. The President's support has enabled us to establish UAM Center Eurasia and attract some of the world's leading technology partners to Kazakhstan."

AutoFlight will work closely with AAAG and Kazakh authorities to advance airworthiness certification, operational standards, and pilot training frameworks across the region.

About AutoFlight
AutoFlight is a global leader in eVTOL technology, providing comprehensive Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions including cargo and passenger eVTOL aircraft. In August 2024, AutoFlight secured strategic investment from CATL.

About Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd.
Private Company Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd. (AAAG) is an innovative company headquartered in Kazakhstan, focusing on low-altitude economy technologies and infrastructure within the new Alatau City smart development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984240/First_eVTOL_Urban_Air_Mobility_flight_in_Central_Asia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-evtol-flight-in-central-asia---autoflight-completes-landmark-demonstration-in-kazakhstan-302777706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.