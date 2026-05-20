BlackBerry Achieves FedRAMP Class D Re-Certification as Government Demand for Mission-Critical Communications Grows

Only Critical Event Management Provider to Achieve the U.S. Government's Highest Cloud Security Standard

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that BlackBerry AtHoc has successfully completed its 2026 Class D (High) re-certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

This achievement comes as U.S. government requirements and investment in mission-critical emergency notification and crisis coordination continue to rise, reinforcing BlackBerry's focus on secure, resilient communications for federal agencies and critical infrastructure.

"Re-certification with FedRAMP Class D (High) underscores the operational maturity and security rigor BlackBerry AtHoc delivers to government and critical infrastructure customers every day," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "We are the only CEM platform to reach this bar in 2025, and this re-certification reflects our sustained investment in helping organizations coordinate faster, operate more securely, and respond effectively when conditions are most demanding."

FedRAMP Class D (High) certification is reserved for cloud services that handle the U.S. government's most sensitive unclassified data, including systems where a loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability could have a severe or catastrophic impact on operations or public safety. As federal agencies expand their use of emergency communications platforms to protect military personnel, first responders, and essential operations, the 2026 re-certification confirms that BlackBerry AtHoc continues to meet these stringent requirements while evolving to support increasingly complex, distributed, and multi-agency operational environments.

Since achieving its initial FedRAMP Class D (High) certification, BlackBerry has continued to enhance the BlackBerry AtHoc platform's capabilities to support faster response and tighter operational control for organizations operating in high-stakes environments where downtime and ambiguity are not acceptable. Recent advancements to the Command Center provide a unified operational workspace that enables agencies to establish a shared operating picture, track personnel accountability, and coordinate response activities across sites and organizations. By replacing fragmented dashboards and manual coordination with a single source of operational truth, BlackBerry AtHoc helps teams maintain clarity, continuity, and control throughout rapidly evolving incidents.

"FedRAMP Class D (High) re-certification sends a strong signal to our public sector customers that BlackBerry AtHoc continues to meet the highest standards for security, compliance, and operational resilience," said Dubhe Beinhorn, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "As agencies face increasingly complex threats and operational demands, trusted and compliant communications infrastructure is essential to maintaining readiness and protecting public safety."

BlackBerry AtHoc is trusted by 80% of U.S. federal government agencies, as well as defense organizations, law enforcement, emergency services and critical-infrastructure operators worldwide, to support crisis communications, incident management, and coordinated response during natural disasters, cyber incidents, and operational disruptions.

To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-achieves-fedramp-class-d-high-re-certification-as-gove-1167401