Humilis Investment Strategies Announces Launch of the Humilis US Focused Opportunities ETF

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Humilis Investment Strategies is pleased to announce the launch of the Humilis US Focused Opportunities ETF, an actively managed equity ETF designed to provide investors with long-term capital growth through a focused portfolio of high-quality U.S. companies.

The Fund seeks to make Humilis' US Focused strategy available to a broader investor base through the ETF structure. The strategy reflects the firm's disciplined investment process and is designed for investors seeking exposure to a concentrated portfolio of U.S. companies with strong fundamentals, durable business models, and compelling long term growth potential.

"The launch of our Humilis US Focused Opportunities ETF ($HIS) represents an important step in providing investors access to our portfolios," said Brian G. Belski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Humilis Investment Strategies.

The Humilis US Focused Opportunities ETF

The Fund will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol $HIS.

More information about $HIS, including prospectus information, disclosures, Fund holdings and strategy overview, can be found by visiting HiSETF.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Edwards

Portfolio Analyst

Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC

Ryan.Edwards@humilisinv.com

239-799-4680

SOURCE: Humilis Investment Strategies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/humilis-investment-strategies-announces-launch-of-the-humilis-us-foc-1167757