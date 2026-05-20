Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Announces Results of NIH-funded Study Demonstrating That Platelet FcyRIIa Identifies Cancer Patients at Increased Risk of Death and Thrombotic Events

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare company developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCG test to identify patients at risk of thrombotic events, announced the publication of a recently completed study entitled Platelet FcyRIIa: A Novel Biomarker of Risk for Thromboembolism and Death in Cancer, in the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis.

The study supported by a grant from the NIH and completed by researchers at the University of Vermont Cancer Center suggests that platelet FcyRIIa may help identify cancer patients at greater risk of thromboembolic events and death. In a prospective study of 219 ambulatory patients beginning cancer-directed therapy, investigators found that higher expression of this platelet biomarker was associated with an increased risk of the combined outcome of arterial or venous thrombosis and death and was particularly linked to a greater risk of all-cause mortality. The findings point to platelet FcyRIIa as a promising biomarker that could improve risk assessment in oncology care.

View the full publication here: Platelet FcyRIIa: A Novel Biomarker of Risk for Thromboembolism and Death in Cancer.

"While additional studies are needed, these results indicate that platelet FcyRIIa could emerge as a valuable biomarker for identifying cancer patients who may face a greater risk of thrombosis and poor outcomes," said Chris E. Holmes, MD, PhD, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Vermont Cancer Center.

Key Findings:

Composite Outcomes: Patients with high pFCG had a significantly increased risk of arterial and venous thrombotic events (ATE/VTE) or death (Hazard Ratio [HR] 1.9; p=0.02).

Mortality: High pFCG identified patients at greater risk of all-cause death (HR 2.5; p=0.009).

Thrombosis Risk: A consistent trend toward increased ATE/VTE was observed in patients with high pFCG (HR 1.7), although this did not reach statistical significance.

David Schneider, MD, FACC, FAHA, Prolocor Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, said "Our two previous studies have demonstrated that the pFCG test is a predictor of the risk of subsequent myocardial infarction, stroke, and death among patients who have had a myocardial infarction. These new data suggest that the pFCG test may discriminate risk of thrombosis (ATE/VTE) in patients with cancer. We look forward to conducting additional research in this important patient population."

"These results demonstrate that pFCG has the potential to delineate risk in a broader population, expanding opportunities to improve care in patients with cancer," said Peter DiBattiste, MD, Prolocor's CEO.

About Prolocor, Inc.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcyRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcyRIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About VTE and ATE

Patients with cancer are at risk for the development of blood clots. This includes Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)-comprising deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism-and Arterial Thromboembolism (ATE), which manifests as ischemic strokes or myocardial infarctions (heart attacks). Cancer creates a "prothrombotic" state where the blood clots more easily due to tumor-released proteins, inflammation, and side effects of systemic treatments like chemotherapy. VTE affects 10-20% of cancer patients, with a 12-month cumulative incidence of 3.66-3.7%. Cancer-associated VTE risk is roughly sevenfold higher than in the general population. ATE also occurs more frequently in cancer patients, with a 6-month incidence of 4.7%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions. Although Prolocor's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates, if approved, may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Contact

ray.russo@prolocor.com

SOURCE: Prolocor Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/prolocor-announces-results-of-nih-funded-study-demonstrating-that-platelet-fc%ce%b3riia-id-1168226