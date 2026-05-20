Announcing the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

RED DEER, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Alberta Asian Motorworks
Beacon Homes Ltd
Canpro Deck and Rail Red Deer
D-Stucco - Stone Ltd
Drain Doctor
Giesbrecht & Associates
Green Fox Windows and Doors
Hypnosis for Health and Happiness
Jennifer George Photography
Juiced Events Inc.
Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals
MNP Ltd.
Money Mentors
MTC Contracting
Pro A Management, Royal LePage Wildrose Real Estate
RadonCare
Sun N Fun Pool & Spa
The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Turple Bros Ltd
Learn more about 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-central-alberta-consumer-choice-award-winner-1168416