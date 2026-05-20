MLB and The GIST Step Up to the Plate with New Partnership Driving Content for Female Fans

Baseball Continues to See Growing Engagement Among Female Sports Fans as MLB Expands Its Connection With This Audience

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / According to MRI-Simmons data, MLB is the most attended sports league among women, a number that continues to climb. It's not only about filling stadiums; female fans are increasingly watching more baseball, working in the industry and buying merch in support of their favorite teams, and MLB is eager to continue building its connection with these fans alongside The GIST.

Today, MLB and The GIST announced a new partnership to deepen engagement with female fans by creating tailored content for this growing audience. The GIST launched in 2018 as a space for female fans and other fans who have been historically overlooked by traditional sports media. Since it was founded, The GIST has cultivated a community of more than 1 million newsletter subscribers and over 40 million sports fans consuming their newsletter, social media, and podcast each month - all of whom will now receive customized content about the latest happenings in MLB, updates on players, news about their hometown team, and much more.

"We've always had a dedicated female fan base, and we're continuing to see growing engagement from women and younger audiences across the game. The GIST has built an incredibly engaged community and understands how fans connect with sports today, making this a natural fit for MLB. We're excited to work together to create fun, inclusive and engaging content for fans throughout the season," said Alex Cadicamo, Vice President, Media Business Development and Strategy, Major League Baseball.

For GISTers (The GIST's community of fans), sports don't happen in a silo. It's about content that meets fans where they are, both in tone and on the platforms they're already scrolling, while also reflecting broader conversations across culture and everyday life. They're also looking for more equitable coverage across sports, which MLB has continued to prioritize through efforts to grow the game among women and girls to support the broader baseball and softball ecosystem, including its partnership with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

As part of the MLB partnership, The GIST will create unique, engaging content bringing the latest baseball news to fans' inboxes, social feeds and headphones. This will capture everything from regular season updates to key moments in the MLB season, such as All-Star Week, the World Series presented by Capital One, the Little League Classic presented by New York Life and MLB at Field of Dreams.

Jacie deHoop, co-founder and Head of Partnerships at The GIST commented, "Over the last year, baseball showed the largest jump in interest with GISTers of any sport. As one of the top pro sports leagues our community cares about, we know our female and Gen Z fans are paying attention to baseball, making this the perfect time for a partnership with MLB. We're in a moment where sports and culture are colliding, and it's really invigorating to work with a partner like MLB to embrace our female fans. Together, we're creating an experience that is unique to women and welcomes a more diverse fan group. Sports is about bringing people together, and that's exactly what we're doing."

About The GIST:

Founded in 2018, The GIST is a women-led sports media company built for the fans the traditional sports world overlooks. Through witty newsletters, podcasts, and social content, The GIST delivers equitable coverage of women's and men's sports to an inclusive and growing community of fans. For more information, visit thegistsports.com or follow The GIST on TikTok (@thegistsports), Instagram (@thegistusa, @thegistca), and X/Twitter (@thegistusa, @thegistca).

Media Contact

Martina Corona

Martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: The GIST

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mlb-and-the-gist-step-up-to-the-plate-with-new-partnership-driving-content-for-1168430