Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) ("HPN" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Orange Auto Insurance, Inc ("Orange"), a technology-driven non-standard automobile insurance managing general agency, has appointed William Raniere as Executive Vice President of Claims & General Counsel.

Mr. Raniere joins Orange with decades of leadership experience across the automobile insurance, claims, litigation, and legal industries. Prior to joining Orange, he served as Deputy General Counsel and Senior VP at Clearcover Insurance Company, where he helped build out the Claims, Legal and Compliance teams for the Company.

Previously, Mr. Raniere held several senior Executive positions at two other rapid growth non-standard automobile carriers, American Access Casualty Company & United Automobile Insurance Company, including General Counsel/Chief Litigation Officer & Senior Vice President of Claims & Litigation. Throughout his career, Mr. Raniere has played a key role in overseeing litigation strategy, claims operations, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational growth within the non-standard automobile insurance market.

In his role at Orange, Mr. Raniere will oversee the Company's legal affairs, claims strategy, regulatory initiatives, carrier compliance, and operational risk management, while working closely with executive leadership to support Orange's long-term expansion strategy. The Company believes his deep operational and legal expertise will play a critical role as Orange continues building a scalable, technology-focused insurance platform designed to capitalize on opportunities within the non-standard automobile insurance market.

"William is one of the most experienced and respected executives in the non-standard automobile insurance industry, and we are extremely excited to welcome him to Orange," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Auto Insurance. "His background leading legal, claims, and litigation operations at multiple successful insurance organizations gives Orange a tremendous advantage as we continue executing on our growth strategy. William will play a major role in helping build Orange into a premier technology-driven insurance platform."

"I am excited to join Orange during such an important stage of the Company's development," said William Raniere. "Orange has assembled an experienced leadership team with a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to helping the Company scale its operations, strengthen its infrastructure, and continue building a differentiated platform within the automobile insurance market."

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a non-standard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

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Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.