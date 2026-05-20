Dalian, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - In May, the coastal city of Dalian is filled with the fragrance of acacia blossoms by the sea. On May 16, the "Dalian: Where Heartbeats Sync with the Waves" International Travel Agents "Dalian Tour" Cultural and Tourism Promotion, guided by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and hosted by the Dalian Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, was grandly launched in Dalian. More than 400 guests from nearly 20 countries and regions, including the South Korea, Russia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, gathered in the coastal city. The attendees included international travel trade agents, overseas culture and tourism influencers, representatives of international tourism organizations, heads of Chinese cultural tourism enterprises, industry experts, and leading media representatives.

This event aimed to use the acacia flower as a bond and tourism as a catalyst to build a bridge for cultural and tourism cooperation in Northeast Asia, leverage the brand momentum of the 35th Dalian Acacia Flower Festival, accelerate the development of Dalian into a world-class coastal destination, and upgrade inbound tourism cooperation in Northeast Asia.

Building an Open Consensus - Charting a New Blueprint for Inbound Tourism Cooperation

Ms. Ai Fanglin, Deputy Director General of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; Mr. Gao Yunpeng, Vice Mayor of Dalian Municipal People's Government; Ms. Shan Meina, Director of Dalian Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism; Ms. Kang Da-eun, Secretary General of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO); Mr. Lin Hengren, Chairman of ECON Healthcare (Asia) Limited (Singapore); and Mr. Zhang Xu, Vice President of Trip.com Group and General Manager of Destination Cooperation Department, together with other leaders and guests, attended the event to explore new trends in inbound tourism and discuss new pathways for open cooperation in culture and tourism.

In her remarks, Deputy Director General, Ms. Ai Fanglin noted that Liaoning Province is accelerating the deep integration of culture, tourism, sports, and commerce, with inbound tourism showing strong growth, impressive market data, and rising international influence of its cultural tourism brands. As a pacesetter in Liaoning's cultural tourism, Dalian has been successfully selected by TripAdvisor as one of "China's Top 10 Coastal Cities for Inbound Asian Tourists 2025". She stated that during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, Liaoning will support Dalian in building three major super IPs: "the most attractive coastal resort destination", "a dynamic gathering place for fashionable sports", and "a world-renowned international tourism hub". Liaoning will continue to optimize inbound services and sincerely invites global travel agents to share new opportunities in Liaoning's open cooperation in culture and tourism, so that tourists from home and abroad will "set their hearts on the mountains and seas and journey to Liaoning."

Ms. Kang Da-eun, Secretary General of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO), extended congratulations on the event. She noted that the global inbound tourism market is steadily recovering, with tourist demand upgrading toward in-depth experiences, cultural immersion, and quality vacations, while cross-regional collaborative innovation has become a major trend in industry development. Dalian boasts mountain-sea ecology, urban vitality, and multicultural charm, with significant location advantages and high-quality cultural tourism resources, holding great potential to become a world-class coastal destination. TPO will fully leverage its platform resources to help Dalian connect with global source markets, expand international communication channels, and promote the Dalian cultural tourism brand onto the world stage.

Data Insights Empower Dalian - Decoding the Growth Code of Inbound Tourism

Mr. Zhang Xu, Vice President of Trip.com Group and General Manager of Destination Cooperation Department, pointed out during the release of the "Dalian Inbound Tourism Market Insight and Outlook" report that with the continuous expansion of visa-free policies, China's inbound tourism has entered a "golden era". Within this landscape, Liaoning has become the only province in northern China where two cities - Dalian and Shenyang - are simultaneously ranked among the top 30 popular inbound tourism destinations.

Focusing on Dalian, inbound tourism shows a strong leading trend: the South Korean and Japanese markets serve as the core foundation, while Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and long-haul markets exhibit significant elasticity in consumption growth. The visitor demographic is primarily young and middle-aged males, with an average stay of 4-7 days, indicating that Dalian is shifting from a "transit point" to an in-depth experience destination. Dalian's product offering has formed a "land-sea synergy" system, with theme parks, coastal sightseeing, and festival experiences being highly popular. The city has been repeatedly featured in Trip.com Trip.Best authoritative lists such as "Asia 100 Must-Go Destinations" and "Top 50 Beautiful Coastlines in the World". Mr. Zhang Xu stated that Trip.com Group will leverage its platform data and global channels to strengthen both product infrastructure and soft power, helping Dalian become a world-class coastal tourism benchmark and achieve the leap from "Century-old Port" to "World's Living Room".

Presenting Dalian's Charm from Multiple Dimensions to Convey a New Romantic Image

Ms. Shan Meina, Director of Dalian Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, delivered a panoramic presentation on the charm of Dalian's culture and tourism to global travel agents under the theme "Dalian: Where Heartbeats Sync with the Waves", using five types of super emotional value and five "S". She noted that Dalian boasts 2,211 km of coastline and a 40-km most beautiful coastal road. It is recognized as one of the "Top 500 Global Environmental Cities", an "International Garden City", and one of China's Best Tourist Cities. The city is striving to build itself into the "most attractive coastal resort destination", a "dynamic gathering place for fashionable sports", and an "international tourism hub". From the pristine waters at 39°N, the roaring crowds at the Suoyuwan Football Stadium (Asia's largest single-purpose football stadium), to the romantic scenery of four distinct seasons, top-class seafood at 39°N, and an international comprehensive transport hub with full-chain convenient inbound services, Dalian offers abundant emotional value to inbound tourists with its unique character: "the sea is blue enough, the seafood is fresh enough, the football games are thrilling enough, and the services are praiseworthy enough." She sincerely invited global travel agents and tourists to visit Dalian and experience the romantic promise of "the mountains and seas have feelings, and the vast land of Liaoning enjoys eternal peace": "No matter how many times your heart flutters, nothing beats meeting in person."

Currently, the 35th Dalian Acacia Flower Festival is engaging the whole city with a series of activities including acacia roaming tours, acacia flower markets, food tastings, and cultural performances. The city is filled with the fragrance of acacia flowers and a vibrant atmosphere. Dalian has already built five major product systems: coastal vacations, cultural experiences, wellness and leisure, outdoor study tours, and foodie destinations. With a well-developed transport network, high-end hotels, and premium services, Dalian can meet the diverse needs of overseas visitors. In the future, Dalian will continue to integrate cultural tourism resources, innovate product formats, and optimize inbound services, sincerely inviting global tourists to experience the poetry of its mountains and seas and encounter romantic moments.

Global travel blogger Tyler shared his in-depth travel experience in Dalian from the perspective of an overseas tourist. From riding the vintage tram through a century of history, to encountering elderly morning joggers and children feeding seagulls along Binhai Road; from tasting authentic seafood and acacia flower delicacies to experiencing traditional therapies at a Traditional Chinese Medicine wellness facility - "Dalian is not a city to be talked about, but a city you need to feel for yourself." His vivid and sincere sharing drew rounds of applause and conveyed Dalian's warmth and uniqueness to the world.

Deepening Pragmatic Cooperation - Jointly Opening a New Chapter in International Markets

Building cooperation on integrity and heading toward a future of shared success, after multiple rounds of precise matchmaking and in-depth negotiations, the promotion event yielded fruitful results. Several rounds of centralized signing ceremonies took place, covering strategic collaboration with international tourism organizations, development of wellness and long-stay tourism products, inbound tourism delivery from key source markets, and international cultural and art exchange. A series of in-depth cooperation consensuses were reached, injecting strong momentum into "bringing visitors to Dalian".

After the signing ceremony, a networking session was set up on site, providing an efficient and precise matchmaking space for domestic and international travel agents and Dalian cultural tourism enterprises. Multiple parties engaged in in-depth exchanges on topics such as international tourism trends, mutual visitor flows, and joint product development, further promoting global resource sharing and industrial synergy.

The successful hosting of this promotion event not only showcased to the world Dalian's multifaceted charm of "coastal scenery, culture, wellness, and gastronomy", but also established a pragmatic and efficient platform for inbound tourism cooperation in Northeast Asia. Going forward, Dalian will continue to deepen cooperation with global travel agents, international tourism organizations, and online platforms, ensure the implementation of signed projects, improve the inbound tourism service system, and establish a regular exchange mechanism. Guided by the brand "Dalian: Where Heartbeats Sync with the Waves", Dalian is accelerating the construction of a higher-level tourism development landscape. It sincerely welcomes guests and friends from home and abroad to visit Dalian, the romantic and open city, and together write a new chapter of high-quality culture and tourism development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298186

Source: Hmedium