Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it continues to build up its geological team for its busy gold exploration program this year with the recent hiring of Dr. Elizabeth Zbinden consulting geologist and Project Manager. Dr. Zbinden joins the geological team with Dave Mathewson, Dr. Mike Ressel and Mikaella Rough.

Dr. Elizibeth Zbinden earned her Ph.D. (Geology) at Stanford University and is a senior geologist and geochemist consultant with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and deposit development, primarily for precious metals and copper in Nevada and surrounding Basin and Range states, Ontario, Alaska, Mongolia, and Laos. Clients include Newmont Mining Corporation, Kinross, Homestake Mining Company, Placer Dome Exploration, Centerra Gold (US) Inc., and Gold Standard Ventures at notable mines in Nevada such as Round Mountain and Getchell/Turquoise Ridge. Her core competencies include geologic mapping and related field work for exploration and development, interpreting mapping, logging, and geochemical data, analyzing and predicting distribution of mineralization, operational management with running drill programs and developing geochemical vectors and drill targets associated with alteration and mineralization. Dr. Zbinden is an active officer and consistent volunteer for Geological Society of Nevada, other professional and trade associations, and community non-profit organizations and the current President of the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition.

Dave Mathewson, states, "I am very happy to have attracted Elizabeth to oversee our exploration efforts. I have worked with Elizabeth and rank her as a high-quality person and senior leader and have every confidence that her skillset will greatly benefit the Company's efforts."

Dobbin Drill and Trench Permit Application Update

The Company also reports that it has had weekly updating meetings over the four weeks with US Forest Service on final stages to the Company's permit application for drilling and trenching on Dobbin. Each meeting shows positive steps toward granting the permit very soon. The permit will allow for up to 19 core holes and 12 mechanical trenches focused on an 800-metre long (2,625 foot) portion of the 2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) by 200 meters (660 feet) wide gold soil anomaly. A drill contractor and a road building/trenching contractor have been secured, and the geological team is in place for a successful summer program at Dobbin.

At Dobbin, Phenom has identified a strong 2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) and 200 meters (660 feet) wide gold in soils anomaly with a large number of values between 0.1 g/t Au up to 2.73 g/t Au (approx. 0.09oz/ton). The northeast linear gold anomaly reflects a northeast trending structure presumed to be subvertical cutting through gently dipping Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates, an important host for many Carlin-type gold deposits in central and northern Nevada. This is a sizable significant Carlin-style gold system with typical coincident elevated pathfinder elements that has never been drill tested.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has earned a 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Property, which has a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target. The Company has options on two other gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, President, CEO and director of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298145

Source: Phenom Resources Corp.