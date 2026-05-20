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Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
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7 Tage

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WKN: A41V6H | ISIN: CA1389095029 | Ticker-Symbol: C8S
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:00
0,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION0,5000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.