Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A41V6H) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a master service agreement (the "Agreement") with Verum Mining Consultants Ltd. ("Verum") to support advancement of the Company's East Sudbury Project.

Under the Agreement, Verum will provide technical consulting services to the Company through individually scoped work programs designed to support the ongoing evaluation and advancement of the Project. The initial scope of work is expected to include calculation of a mineral resource for the Company's gold Lens 1 gold inventory, conceptual mine planning and scheduling, and support for permitting.

The engagement of Verum represents a significant milestone in the continued advancement of the East Sudbury Project. The Verum team, comprised of experienced mining engineers, reflects Canuc's commitment to progressing the Project through disciplined technical evaluation and development planning.

The conceptual mine planning, scheduling and permitting support work contemplated under the Agreement is conceptual in nature and is not intended to constitute a Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study, or Feasibility Study as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Chris Berlet, CEO of Canuc Resources, commented:

"The engagement of Verum mining engineers marks an important step in advancement of the East Sudbury Project. The technical expertise and experience evidenced by the Verum team will strengthen our ability to evaluate mine development opportunities around the past-producing Scadding Gold Mines. Verum's work will provide us with the technical foundation necessary to evaluate the potential of the gold lenses now being drilled across the Project."

Maurice Mostert, Managing Director of Verum, commented:

"We are pleased to be working with Canuc on the East Sudbury Project. Our objective is to provide technically rigorous and practical support that assists the Company in advancing the Project through systematic evaluation, planning, and permitting initiatives."

The initial study program is expected to support the continued development of the Company's geological and technical understanding of the Project, including mineral resource evaluation, conceptual mine planning and consideration of permitting pathways. The Company believes these initiatives represent important steps toward assessing potential future development opportunities at the East Sudbury Project and in particular around the past-producing Scadding Gold Mines.

ABOUT CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION

Canuc Resources Corporation is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of mineral assets. The Company is advancing its East Sudbury Project in Ontario, Canada, with a focus on systematic technical evaluation, responsible project development, and long-term value creation.

ABOUT VERUM MINING CONSULTANTS LTD.

Verum Mining Consultants Ltd. is a mining consulting firm providing engineering and technical services across the mining project lifecycle, including resource evaluation, mine planning, engineering support, and permitting advisory services.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maurice Mostert, P.Eng., Managing Director of Verum Mining Consultants Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Canuc Resources Corporation

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 20,078 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

For further information please refer to the Company website: www.canucresources.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298075

Source: Canuc Resources Corporation