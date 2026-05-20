Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP) ("Mag Mile" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $23,500,000 ($100,858/key) permanent fixed-rate acquisition loan for the Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago-Downtown, located at 40 E. Grand Avenue in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The property comprises 233 all-suite keys-making it one of the largest Homewood Suites by Hilton properties in the country-and sits just one block west of the Magnificent Mile, positioning it among the most strategically located extended-stay assets in the city. The transaction was arranged on behalf of an investment team led by Midwest based high-net-worth investors - Prakash Patel and Nirav Patel, the sponsors, in connection with the property's $29,000,000 ($124,464/key) acquisition. The loan includes a $3,300,000 ($14,163/key) PIP holdback to fund a planned property improvement program, consistent with the sponsor's commitment to further elevating an already well-positioned asset.





Closing Tombstone for Homewood Suites Downtown Chicago



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The transaction involved several notable underwriting considerations that Mag Mile Capital addressed proactively throughout the process. A key focus was arriving at a well-supported PIP reserve figure. Third-party budget reviewers and other prospective buyers had underwritten the PIP at a higher cost; Mag Mile Capital worked collaboratively with the lender and their independent reviewer to present and validate the sponsor's hands-on approach to renovation management and their track record of delivering renovations efficiently and on budget-resulting in a PIP figure that all parties were fully aligned on.

The team also seamlessly addressed the nuances of a unionized labor environment at the property and insurance considerations specific to the hotel's position within a vertical condominium structure. In parallel, Mag Mile Capital monitored a dynamic macroeconomic backdrop-marked by fluctuating Treasury yields and credit spreads amid geopolitical uncertainty-and executed with precise timing to secure favorable terms for the sponsor. Mag Mile team was able to deliver a higher than originally contemplated leverage for the senior loan and replace the originally structured higher rate mezzanine loan. The result was a smooth closing that met the sponsor's acquisition timeline honoring the sponsor's PIP budget.

"This transaction is a great example of what Mag Mile Capital does best-bringing structure and clarity to deals with multiple moving parts and delivering a seamless execution for our client," said Rushi Shah, Chairman & CEO of Mag Mile Capital. "We are proud to welcome Prakash and Nirav Patel as new client partners and look forward to supporting their continued growth in the hospitality space."

"The PIP reserve negotiation was the crux of this transaction," said Prabhat Jayara, SVP at Mag Mile Capital. "Third-party reviewers and competing buyers had underwritten a higher figure, but we knew the sponsor's hands-on renovation approach told a different story. We worked through the details methodically with the lender and their reviewer until all sides arrived at a number they could stand behind with confidence."

"With union labor, vertical condo insurance considerations, and an active rate environment all in the mix, this deal called for careful coordination across multiple workstreams-and our team handled each one efficiently," said Kaivan Shah, Senior Analyst at Mag Mile Capital. "We were able to keep all parties aligned and deliver a clean close for a first-time client, which speaks to the strength of our process."

The transaction further demonstrates Mag Mile Capital's ability to structure and execute complex hospitality financings in major urban markets, delivering certainty of close even in challenging capital market conditions.

Transaction Snapshot:

Deal: Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago-Downtown - 40 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, Illinois

Asset Type: Full-Service Extended-Stay Hospitality

Transaction Type: Acquisition Financing

Loan Amount: $23,500,000 ($100,858/key)

Purchase Price: $29,000,000 ($124,464/key)

PIP Holdback: $3,300,000 ($14,163/key)

Financing Type: Permanent Fixed-Rate Loan

Sponsor: Prakash Patel and Nirav Patel

About Mag Mile Capital

Mag Mile Capital is a nationwide commercial mortgage banking firm providing financing solutions across all major asset classes including multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, industrial, and hospitality. The firm specializes in bridge, agency, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and structured finance executions, delivering customized capital strategies to sponsors and investors across the country.

For more information, please visit www.magmilecapital.com.

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Source: Mag Mile Capital