New agentic platform arms leaders for workforce strategy decisions given the constant state of reinvention organizations face with AI now as an actor in how work gets done

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a global leader in workforce readiness solutions, today announced the launch of Cornerstone Workforce AI, the intelligence platform for workforce readiness that delivers the insights leaders want, the skills people need, and AI agents that make action easy.

At its core are the Cornerstone People Graph and Cornerstone Skills Engine, which combine to turn two decades of workforce data across 45 million users, terabytes of labor market intelligence, a taxonomy of more than 55,000 skills, over 1 billion workforce profiles, and signals from systems-of-record into an inference layer that powers every decision. The rich, dynamic context this creates, coupled with agentic orchestration, makes Cornerstone Workforce AI a powerful ally for organizations who want to deliver strategic outcomes faster and turn continuous workforce readiness into a competitive advantage.

"For years I've dreamed of a system that could connect all our employee skills and activity data into a meaningful platform for skills assessment, development, organization design, performance management, transformation, and all the leadership issues we face," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "Cornerstone Workforce AI may be the first platform that pulls this off."

With Cornerstone Workforce AI, agentic enterprises can dramatically accelerate the readiness of employees to take on new roles, get recommendations for tasks per job function that can be automated by AI, adaptively coach managers through performance conversations, and empower employees to explore internal opportunities for career mobility.

"At Cisco, our ability to innovate and stay ahead depends on our people proactively preparing for what's next," said Marci Paino, Chief Learning Officer at Cisco. "Cornerstone has become central to how we make that happen, giving us the skills intelligence to develop, deploy and mobilize talent across the organization. We can now see the skills our workforce has today, anticipate what we'll need to thrive in the future, and create the learning experiences that prepare our people for jobs that are still being defined."

AI now shapes how work gets done, making mission-critical workforce strategy decisions and placing organizations in a constant state of reinvention. Cornerstone Workforce AI was built to fulfill the belief that human potential grows exponentially when AI works in the service of people, amplifying their judgment to drive organizations forward.

"AI should bring out the best in any workforce, making them more informed, more capable and more connected to what their business needs," said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. "By connecting workforce data, labor market intelligence, signals from systems of record and individual skills into a continuous picture of readiness, Cornerstone Workforce AI transforms your organization into an agentic enterprise governed by human wisdom, so you can move forward with both speed and control."

Cornerstone Workforce AI

Cornerstone Workforce AI is purpose-built for the outcomes that HR and IT executives consistently identify as most critical: skills optimization, faster time-to-productivity and workforce readiness. Designed as the solution that unites their common purpose, Cornerstone Workforce AI helps leaders decide, prioritize and act with confidence as they shape the high-performing, future-ready workforce that today's market dynamics demand.

The enterprise-grade platform is both open and responsible with security, privacy, auditability and extensibility engineered into every layer. Cornerstone Workforce AI is an interoperable platform that connects cleanly agent-to-agent and graph-to-graph, as well as to any collaboration workspace, system of record or datastore.

Cornerstone Workforce AI bundles capabilities together in flexible packages to meet organizations where they are on their workforce readiness journey:

Learning Management Dynamic Content The operational learning foundation for organizations focused on compliance training and upskilling. Cornerstone Workforce AI's complete learning solution includes a Cornerstone Content Subscription; Role Readiness Academies for accelerating role-based capability development across the organization; and a full suite of AI learning assistants. Organizations with external training needs can add capabilities that deliver the Cornerstone learning and content experience to customers, partners and extended workforces.

The operational learning foundation for organizations focused on compliance training and upskilling. Cornerstone Workforce AI's complete learning solution includes a Cornerstone Content Subscription; Role Readiness Academies for accelerating role-based capability development across the organization; and a full suite of AI learning assistants. Organizations with external training needs can add capabilities that deliver the Cornerstone learning and content experience to customers, partners and extended workforces. Talent Development Skills Optimization For organizations managing the full arc of talent, from skills development to strategic placement, Cornerstone Workforce AI provides goal setting, performance management, skill-based talent marketplace, succession planning and recruiting. The Cornerstone Skills Architect continuously builds and maintains job architecture, infers employee capabilities from actual work and learning signals, and maps gaps at the individual, team and organizational level. The Cornerstone Skills Architect continuously builds and maintains job architecture, infers employee capabilities from actual work and learning signals, and maps gaps at the individual, team and organizational level.

For organizations managing the full arc of talent, from skills development to strategic placement, Cornerstone Workforce AI provides goal setting, performance management, skill-based talent marketplace, succession planning and recruiting. The Cornerstone Skills Architect continuously builds and maintains job architecture, infers employee capabilities from actual work and learning signals, and maps gaps at the individual, team and organizational level. The Cornerstone Skills Architect continuously builds and maintains job architecture, infers employee capabilities from actual work and learning signals, and maps gaps at the individual, team and organizational level. Workforce Intelligence The workforce intelligence for organizations orchestrating readiness at enterprise scale adds the Cornerstone People Graph for dynamic workforce signal capture; the Skills Architect for role-level skills definitions grounded in daily labor market intelligence, and an open access layer for headless integration directly into existing systems and employee experience tools.

Readiness Agents: Achieving Adaptive Action

A defining aspect of Cornerstone Workforce AI is its Readiness Agents, agentic AI architecture designed to solve high-stakes workforce challenges without months of implementation or custom development. For organizations earlier in their readiness journey, the right starting point is pre-built AI agents that operate without requiring a workforce context graph to be in place.

For organizations at the next phase of their workforce readiness journey, a broader set of adaptive agents are available, such as dynamic goal alignment, internal mobility, future-of-work role mapping, onboarding and development navigation, cost optimization, workforce insights on demand and proactive coaching. Each is designed to turn a specific, recurring business challenge into a continuous, automated outcome that grows smarter as the organizational data deepens.

When business requirements go beyond the pre-built agents offered, custom agents can be co-developed to address use cases specific to the organization's industry, structure or talent strategy. Custom agents, typically delivered within two to four quarters, cover use cases like regulated-sector compliance, sales enablement and proprietary talent framework integration. All agents are implemented collaboratively with Cornerstone's forward-deployed engineering team.

To learn more about Cornerstone Workforce AI and further announcements from the Cornerstone Connect global tour across 15 cities throughout 2026, check out the Cornerstone Connect tour.

About Cornerstone

At Cornerstone, we believe in AI that works in the service of people,amplifying their judgment to drive high-performing, future-ready organizations forward. Cornerstone Workforce AI, the intelligence platform for workforce readiness, brings together workforce and labor market data into a proprietary Cornerstone People Graph, translating signals into intelligence, targeting learning where it matters, developing critical skills, and surfacing hidden talent. Delivered as an open, enterprise platform across whatever application your people work in every day, Cornerstone Workforce AI is built for scale, security, and trust, with certified AI guardrails. As an industry leader, Cornerstone is helping approximately 7,000 organizations, 140M+ users, across 186 countries build continuous workforce readiness.

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