The AI GTM execution platform used by revenue teams globally is relaunching as Airspeed: a name that matches what the platform does: keeping revenue teams moving faster than the market.

Glyphic, the AI-native platform founded by former DeepMind research scientists Adam Liska and Devang Agrawal, today announced it is rebranding as Airspeed, under the domain https://goairspeed.com/.

The new identity reflects a broader shift happening across modern go-to-market organizations: AI is moving from surfacing insights to executing work with agents.

While the last generation of GTM software focused on visibility dashboards, analytics, recordings, and insights Airspeed is building an agent-native execution platform designed to help revenue teams move faster, operate continuously, and scale without operational drag.

The rebrand is effective immediately across the product, website, and all external communications.

Why Airspeed

Airspeed is the instrument that measures how fast a plane is moving through the air precise, technical, and always in motion. For a company built around closing the execution gap in GTM, the name communicates exactly what's at stake: velocity. AI agents that continuously operate behind the scenes across the revenue workflow, helping teams maintain momentum at all times.

"Every revenue team already has a system of record and a system of intelligence. What they've been missing is a system of action one that doesn't just surface what needs to happen, but makes it happen. That's what Airspeed is. The name finally says it." - Adam Liska, Co-founder CEO

From insights to execution

For the last decade, GTM software has focused primarily on visibility, but visibility alone doesn't move the pipeline.

Revenue teams still spend countless hours updating systems, preparing for meetings, inspecting deals, managing follow-ups, and operationalizing insights manually.

Airspeed is building a new category of software centered around execution. Airspeed's AI agents work across the entire revenue workflow: updating CRM records, flagging deal risk, generating follow-ups, and coaching reps based on real conversations, without requiring anyone to change how they sell.

Today, global revenue teams run their GTM motion on Airspeed, most reaching business-critical adoption within weeks of going live.

"The values that we hold most dear at Airspeed are execution, velocity and reliability. Every day, we execute business-critical workflows for our customers autonomously at extreme speed and precision. I am super excited to move to a name which better reflects our values!" Devang Agrawal, Co-founder CTO

What stays the same

Nothing about the product, team, or roadmap has changed. Existing customers will see the name update reflected in-product and on the website; no action is required on their end. The previous domain will remain active through the transition period.

About Airspeed

Airspeed is the execution layer for revenue teams, turning conversations and data into actions that move deals forward. The company deploys AI agents that operate across the entire revenue workflow, and is used by 180+ customers across 20 countries worldwide. Founded in 2022 by former DeepMind research scientists Adam Liska and Devang Agrawal, Airspeed is headquartered across London and New York and has raised more than $25 million from investors including DN Capital, Framework Venture Partners, Vi Partners, Atlassian Ventures, Point72 Ventures and Creator Fund.

Website: goairspeed.com

Formerly known as Glyphic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520633431/en/

Contacts:

press@glyphic.ai