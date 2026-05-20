Arcesium Intelligence enables investment firms to deploy agentic AI across front-to-back operational and data workflows

Arcesium, a leading global financial technology provider to the investment industry, today launches Arcesium Intelligence, an AI platform purpose-built for institutional investment firms. Embedded in Arcesium's front-to-back operations platform, Opterra, and the Aquata enterprise data management platform, and available for clients as an extension of their existing platform relationship, Arcesium Intelligence is designed to empower firms to deploy agentic AI across investment operations and data management workflows.

Arcesium Intelligence enables investment firms to use a library of agents and create their own using domain-specific skills that encode Arcesium's operational context, via a comprehensive orchestration layer that embeds institutional-grade compliance, auditability, and governance into every agentic workflow. Launching with a catalog of over 100 pre-configured agents and domain-specific skills, and powering operational, analytical, and data management workflows across the entire investment lifecycle, the platform provides a direct path to production-grade AI deployment. Arcesium Intelligence empowers investment and data professionals to drive AI-enabled outcomes through:

A Catalog of Pre-Configured Agents built to achieve outcomes not previously possible, with a high degree of automation across the highest impact workflows in Opterra and Aquata spanning asset classes and the full front-to-back investment process. Each agent is built on a bias to determinism, eliminating live model risk for workflows where error tolerance is near zero.

built to achieve outcomes not previously possible, with a high degree of automation across the highest impact workflows in Opterra and Aquata spanning asset classes and the full front-to-back investment process. Each agent is built on a bias to determinism, eliminating live model risk for workflows where error tolerance is near zero. Agent Studio , a self-service development platform enabling users to create their own agents and applications using a suite of investment domain-specific capabilities and tools, putting authorship capability directly in the hands of investment and data professionals.

, a self-service development platform enabling users to create their own agents and applications using a suite of investment domain-specific capabilities and tools, putting authorship capability directly in the hands of investment and data professionals. A Domain-Aware Orchestration Layer to manage the agent lifecycle aligned to each firm's unique needs, built on Arcesium's investment industry ontology and governed system of record, so that AI reasoning carries the embedded business context that institutional operations demand. The layer offers full control over model selection, access, human oversight, auditability, and governance, and is model-agnostic by design.

"The investment industry is at an inflection point with AI, and Arcesium Intelligence is our answer to what comes next. We are proud to introduce a capability that accelerates our clients' capacity to operationalize AI at scale," said Gaurav Suri, CEO, Arcesium. "We've built this not as a set of features, but as a platform that gives firms the control, context, and flexibility to make AI a core part of how they operate across the investment lifecycle. Critically, the investment professionals who know these workflows best are empowered to build and deploy the agents that run them."

Arcesium Intelligence extends across investment operations and data management workflows. Firms can create purpose-built applications from a treasury dashboard that consolidates critical insights into a single, daily-use interface, to bespoke data pipelines, dashboards, data quality monitoring, and custom analytics workflows. Pre-built agents bring speed and precision to core operational workflows: P&L explanation and decomposition, on-demand report generation, end-of-day execution cost and financing analytics, NAV review, and portfolio monitoring. Every workflow runs within firm-defined governance parameters, with full auditability at every step.

"The industry has moved past AI experimentation," commented Bryan Dougherty, President, Product and Technology, Arcesium. "The challenge now is operationalizing it at enterprise scale, with the governance, domain context, and infrastructure that institutional investment demands. Arcesium Intelligence is purpose-built for that gap, giving firms the foundation to drive transformative outcomes on top of a trusted system of record."

"Financial services firms demand AI infrastructure that meets the highest bar for data security and regulatory compliance," said Brian Cassin, Capital Markets Leader, AWS. "By deploying on Amazon Bedrock, Arcesium delivers an enterprise-grade solution that preserves the data sovereignty and security standards required by highly regulated financial services institutions."

The launch of Arcesium Intelligence marks a significant milestone in Arcesium's mission to power the entire investment lifecycle, and in the institutional investment industry's broader AI journey. It represents a significant expansion of Arcesium's product roadmap, giving investment firms the capabilities to deploy AI with confidence and at scale. This milestone advances Arcesium's December launch of AI features including its MCP server that enables investment firms to connect any enterprise AI tool to their governed data foundation in the Aquata platform; and unstructured data processing capabilities to transform manual data extraction to automated time-saving operations.

About Arcesium

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering front-to-back technology solutions for some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, asset managers, private markets, sell side, and digital assets firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $6.4T in gross AUM and over $1.2T in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 170+ million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,400 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520686508/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ivy Gitarts

Aspectus Group

Ivy.Gitarts@aspectusgroup.com

Julia Dehay

VP, Corporate Marketing

dehay@arcesium.com