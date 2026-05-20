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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Boston Metal Raises $75 Million to Scale Critical Metals Business

Investment accelerates commercial deployment of Boston Metal's MOE platform, enabling production of strategic metals from a diverse range of low-grade feedstocks

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Metal, a technology company redefining global metals production, today announced it has raised $75 million to accelerate the deployment of its Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) platform and scale production of critical metals in the U.S. and globally. The new capital brings the company's total funding raised to over $500 million.

The funding will enable Boston Metal to expand its critical metals business through additional commercial-scale deployments for metals such as niobium, tantalum, vanadium and nickel. MOE's selectivity unlocks resources from low-grade materials, offering a new pathway to strengthen supply chains for materials essential to electrification, advanced manufacturing, AI, and defense.

Tata Steel Limited joined the round, along with existing investors, signaling strong industrial and investor demand for novel approaches to critical metals production.

"This financing marks a pivotal step for Boston Metal," said Rick Cutright, Technology Director at Climate Investment. "The company has built a new metallurgical platform and demonstrated its ability to produce high-quality metals from complex feedstocks; now the focus is commercial production. Critical metals are the right first market because the need is immediate, the economics are attractive and MOE can expand supply from materials that conventional processes leave behind."

Demand for critical metals is surging across electrification, advanced electronics, infrastructure development and defense, while supply remains constrained by geopolitics and environmentally intensive extraction. Boston Metal's MOE platform directly addresses this market demand by:

  • Enabling efficient recovery of high-value metals from a wide range of metallurgical and industrial waste streams.
  • Boosting yields and lowering capital costs to create new commercialization opportunities for low-grade mineral projects.

"Critical metals are the new strategic commodities," said Tadeu Carneiro, CEO of Boston Metal. "MOE is creating a scalable and cost-effective pathway to recover critical, high-value metals, support industrial onshoring and strengthen the secure supply of critical materials needed for advanced technologies, manufacturing and AI."

"The world doesn't just need more metals, it needs smarter, more adaptable ways to produce them," added Mark Cupta, Managing Director at Prelude Ventures. "MOE stands out for its flexibility as a true platform technology, capable of operating across multiple metal systems with a high degree of selectivity. The Boston Metal team has developed a differentiated technology and is now utilizing that technology to unlock a new generation of critical metals assets."

To learn more, visit: https://www.bostonmetal.com/.

About Boston Metal
Boston Metal is redefining global?metals?production with its patented Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) technology, an electrified platform that transforms how metals are made. Designed to?operate?across a wide range of metal oxides, MOE enables production from diverse feedstocks, creating a scalable and cost-effective pathway to unlock new economic opportunities, support industrial onshoring and strengthen the secure supply of critical metals needed for advanced technologies,?manufacturing?and AI. Backed by visionary investors, Boston Metal is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil. Learn more about Boston Metal's MOE technology at?www.bostonmetal.com.

Contact
V2 Communications for Boston Metal
bostonmetal@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f3edeb7-ad89-4f96-9481-7ec0ce024ecf


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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