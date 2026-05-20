Caseware Launches Verity to Bring Workflow-Native AI Agents Directly Into Assurance Engagements

After investing more than $100 million over multiple years in AI development, Caseware unveils a governed AI platform designed with leading firms to help auditors enhance visibility across the workflow, automate complex work and navigate engagements with greater confidence

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting software, today announced the launch of Verity, a new AI frontier intelligence and orchestration layer that operates directly inside assurance and financial reporting engagements, alongside a suite of workflow-native AI agents designed to automate and accelerate work across the full engagement lifecycle.

Caseware will officially unveil Verity and its AI ecosystem live during CwX 2026 , the company's annual customer conference, on May 21 in Florida. The session will also be broadcast on LinkedIn during the event, where viewers can register to watch the launch live .

Built Inside the Engagement, Not Around It

Unlike standalone AI assistants, disconnected copilots or single-task AI agents, Verity and the Caseware AI platform operate across the end-to-end assurance and financial reporting workflow. The platform is designed to understand the engagement itself, drawing on longitudinal engagement context, firm methodology, supporting documentation and professional standards to help practitioners surface risks, analyze documentation, guide judgment and move through complex work with greater speed and confidence.

The launch marks the culmination of multiple years of AI and platform development at Caseware, supported by more than $100 million in investment and extensive collaboration with leading audit firms through alpha and beta testing programs designed around real practitioner workflows and engagement environments.

Early beta deployments have already demonstrated measurable operational impact. Verity achieved 94% accuracy on golden dataset items captured from beta traces, while reducing indicative manual workflows from 15-20 minutes to under two minutes, representing time savings of up to 85% per interaction.

Caseware says the ecosystem is designed to deliver value across multiple roles within assurance teams. Preparers can use AI to surface guidance, identify anomalies and flag potential completeness gaps. Managers can accelerate reviews through cross-file risk checks, unresolved issue tracking and automated review pack generation, while partners gain earlier visibility into sign-off readiness, inspection risks and engagement findings.

"With Verity, Caseware is launching an industry-first agentic solution specifically designed for assurance professionals," said David Marquis, chief executive officer of Caseware. "Verity brings frontier intelligence inside the engagement itself. It understands the context, applies firm methodology and orchestrates intelligence and automation across the entire engagement lifecycle. No competitors - legacy or point providers - have built a fully-governed end-to-end platform like Caseware."

One Intelligence Layer Coordinating the Entire Workflow

Verity serves as the intelligence and orchestration layer across the Caseware AI ecosystem. Practitioners interact directly with Verity throughout the engagement, while specialized AI agents execute workflow-specific tasks behind the scenes across preparing, planning, evaluating and reporting.

Because the ecosystem operates across the end-to-end workflow, Verity is able to maintain context across different phases of the engagement rather than functioning as an isolated AI tool sitting on top of a single application or task. Caseware says this allows firms to reduce fragmentation, eliminate manual navigation between systems and embed AI directly into the system of record where work already happens.

Introducing the First Caseware AI Agent Suites

Caseware is automating the end-to-end engagement workflow with the goal of automating 50% based on a granular mapping of the repetitive elements of the end-to-end workflow: Prepare Suite, Plan Suite, Evaluate Suite and Report Suite. The first workflow-embedded agents include:

Disclosure Checklist Agent, which automates the review of financial statements, generating citation-backed suggestions auditors can review, refine, accept or override directly within the DAS audit engagement workflow, saving 2.7 review hours per workflow on average.

Document Intelligence Agent, currently in closed beta, automates the review, analysis, and extraction of information from source documents directly into workpapers, reducing the time practitioners spend manually gathering evidence, shifting professional time from manual prep to judgment and analysis.

Risk Suggestion Agent, rapidly advancing through alpha, helps audit teams streamline engagement planning by generating engagement-specific risk suggestions using multi-year financial data and qualitative sources such as board minutes, prior risks and controls. The agent surfaces actionable risks with supporting rationale, helping auditors accelerate risk assessment while maintaining professional judgment and consistency across engagements.

Together, Verity and the Verity Agentic Suites are designed to reduce time spent navigating fragmented engagement data, automate repetitive workflow tasks and surface engagement risks earlier in the process while maintaining practitioner oversight and professional judgment.

Designed Alongside Firms Already Using Verity in Production Environments

Caseware says the platform was shaped through extensive collaboration with firms participating in alpha and beta programs, allowing practitioners to help guide how Verity and the agent suites operate inside real engagement workflows.

"Feedback from beta participants, including several leading global firms, has been remarkably consistent: Verity saves time and gives me peace of mind because it's right there and it understands my full engagement," said Andrew Smith, chief product officer, Caseware. "It's going to create a real separation in terms of efficiency between firms that embrace it and those that don't. Users tell us that in-the-moment access to contextual intelligence is making them more productive and more focused on the work that really matters. Verity is delivering more than gains in productivity, it's raising the quality bar and the quality of life bar across every member of the engagement team."

"Firms are looking for practical AI that delivers measurable operational value inside regulated environments," said Marquis. "We built Verity and our AI agents to operate where audit work actually happens, with governance, and human review built into every stage of the workflow."

Governance, Traceability and Human Oversight Built In

Governance and defensibility were foundational to the design of the Caseware AI ecosystem. Caseware says defensible AI in assurance environments depends on outputs being authorized, bounded, traceable and explainable - principles designed to help firms maintain oversight, support professional judgment and meet the evidentiary standards expected in regulated environments.

Every AI-assisted output generated through Verity and the agent suite is citation-backed, reviewable and traceable before entering the engagement file. The ecosystem operates within firm-configured permissions and controls, with engagement-level data isolation and support for enterprise compliance requirements including SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certification.

The ecosystem has also been designed as a composable AI foundation firms can build on over time, supporting future agent-to-agent workflows, ecosystem integrations and firm-specific AI extensions.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, the company is helping power trust in the global economy.

Trusted in more than 130 countries, Caseware combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to reshape how assurance and financial reporting work is performed. Today, more than 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations use Caseware technology worldwide.