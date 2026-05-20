BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Dividend Declaration

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that an interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 August 2026 of 1.75 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 24 June 2026 to shareholders on the Company's register on 29 May 2026 (the ex-dividend date is 28 May 2026). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 3 June 2026.

The Board is pleased to note that the Company is now an AIC Dividend Hero, having increased the total annual dividends paid to shareholders in respect of every financial year since its launch in 2004.

Lucy Dina

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5324

20 May 2026

END