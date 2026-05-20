BingX Unveils "Infinite Vision" on 8th Anniversary, Accelerating Multi-Asset Expansion

PANAMA CITY, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today marked its 8th anniversary with the unveiling of its "Infinite Vision", a long-term strategy that reflects the company's evolution from a crypto exchange into an AI-native, multi-asset trading platform.

It also embodies BingX's ambition to go beyond crypto and build a more connected trading experience across digital assets, traditional financial markets, and emerging opportunities. The strategy is centered on four pillars: expanding multi-asset access, advancing AI-native trading, strengthening derivatives leadership, and accelerating localisation.

Multi-Asset, Multi-Market

As trading increasingly extends beyond cryptocurrencies, BingX has placed a deep focus on broadening its product suite across multiple assets and market opportunities.

Through BingX TradFi, users can already trade more than 100 traditional financial products, including gold, silver, stocks, commodities, forex, and indices.

In its most recent additions, BingX announced SpaceX pre-IPO trading, and a world-first OpenAI pre-IPO airdrop on the platform, delivering exclusive traditional asset opportunities to its global users.

An AI-Native Ecosystem

At the center of Infinite Vision is the expansion of its intelligent, interconnected ecosystem. Through BingX AI, the company has built AI-native trading tools designed to simplify market analysis, strategy development, and decision-making for everyday traders.

Integrated across TradFi, copy trading, and derivatives, BingX AI connects intelligent technology with community-driven trading to create a smarter and more accessible experience for users worldwide.

Deepening Derivatives Leadership

As a top-tier global derivatives platform, BingX continues to invest in futures infrastructure, product innovation, and next-generation trading tools.

Building on recent launches such as Futures Trading 2.0 and EventX, the company is expanding its derivatives ecosystem to support a broader range of trading strategies across crypto, traditional financial markets, and event-driven opportunities.

Accelerating Global Expansion

Localization remains another major pillar of BingX's global strategy, with the company continuing to deepen its regional presence through localized campaigns, strategic partnerships, community engagement, and offline activations. As part of its 8th anniversary celebrations, BingX will host offline community events across multiple cities globally to strengthen connections with communities.

"Infinite reflects both where the industry is heading and what BingX is building for the future," said Pablo Monti, BingX Spokesperson. "The next generation of trading will not be limited to a single asset class, market, or technology. We envision BingX as an interconnected ecosystem, where users can seamlessly access crypto, traditional financial markets, and emerging opportunities through AI-native tools, intelligent infrastructure, and localized experiences tailored to global communities. Our mission is to build a more accessible trading platform for users worldwide."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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