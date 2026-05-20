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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
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EXTRAORDINARY HAIR, INCOMING: TRESEMMÉ PROFESSIONAL APPOINTS MAURA HIGGINS AS "HEAD OF HAIR"

The TV star and style icon steps into the role as the brand unveils its most elevated chapter yet.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRESemmé is stepping into a new era with the launch of TRESemmé Professional, its most elevated brand evolution to date, bringing salon-grade performance, advanced technology and professional artistry to the forefront. To mark this next chapter, and following a year of creating head-turning hair moments together, the brand and Maura Higgins are making it official, appointing Maura as the first-ever Head of Hair at TRESemmé Professional. In this newly created role, Maura will serve as a muse and creative force, shaping iconic red-carpet looks and fronting a major TRESemmé Professional campaign across the UK and Ireland.

Extraordinary hair. Unstoppable confidence.

With over 75 years of salon expertise, TRESemmé has always recognised the power of professional styling to transform how women feel and show up in the world. As the brand evolves into TRESemmé Professional, that belief remains unchanged. Maura's aesthetic aligns seamlessly with this next chapter and reflects a shared mission: that everyone should have the confidence to look and feel like they've just stepped out of the salon.

"I'm all about women feeling powerful in their own skin - and their hair," says Maura Higgins, Head of Hair at TRESemmé Professional. "I spent ten years working in a hair salon at the start of my career, so I've seen first-hand the transformative power hair has. I can't wait to create looks that show what's possible with truly high-performance products. Because when your hair feels incredible, so do you - and every woman deserves that feeling."

Professional artistry, unlocked

Maura's appointment coincides with the announcement of her long-time collaborator, acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, as Head Stylist at TRESemmé Professional. In this role, Luke will bring the trusted stylist-client dynamic to life across the brand, translating professional artistry into elevated yet achievable at-home looks.

Debuting on 27 May 2026, Maura's first campaign will run across TV, social, and out-of-home, with all hair created by Luke using the soon-to-launch next-generation TRESemmé Professional collections. As the brand enters a new professional era, Maura isn't just fronting the campaign - she's helping set the tone of TRESemmé Professional, one extraordinary hair moment at a time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984250/TRESemme_Professional_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984251/TRESemme_Professional_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984252/TRESemme_Professional_3.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extraordinary-hair-incoming-tresemme-professional-appoints-maura-higgins-as-head-of-hair-302777760.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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