ArenaPlus ambassador Kenneth Llover believes non-stop assault key vs Michael Angeletti

MANILA, Philippines, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It appears Filipino boxing rising star Kenneth Llover has Michael Angeletti already figured out less than a month before stepping into the ring for their International Boxing Federation bantamweight title eliminator in Nagoya, Japan.

ArenaPlus ambassador Llover (17-0, 12 KOs) believes overwhelming fellow unbeaten fighter Angeletti (14-0) with relentless pressure and volume punching will be the difference-maker in the bout, whose winner will earn the right to become the mandatory challenger for the IBF bantamweight title currently held by Mexican Jose Salas Reyes.

"I believe my punching power and my ability to apply constant pressure will be the deciding factors. I'm coming to dictate the pace and show what I'm made of," said Llover, who has earned 'The Next Manny Pacquiao' tag from Japanese fans owing to his relentless fighting style.

The 24-year-old southpaw, who boasts of 12 knockouts, four of which came in the opening round, has already hit the ground running in Tagaytay City for the fight set on June 6 at the Aichi Sky Expo in Takoname.

Llover will leave for Japan on May 30 ahead of the June 5 weigh-in.

"I'm very confident because we've put in the hard work and preparation this opportunity demands. We are leaving everything in the gym so that come fight night, we can claim that victory. With God's grace, we will come out victorious against Angeletti," he said.

But against Angeletti, who possesses the ring IQ and decent power to rival that of his Filipino counterpart, Llover is treading on dangerous waters. After all, the 29-year-old American pugilist also has eight KO wins to show.

Still, with lead trainer Dindo Campo, renowned conditioning coach Alex Ariza, Carl Peñalosa Jr., as well as manager and two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa in his corner, Llover could not help but feel excited for another opportunity to represent the country on the world stage.

"I wouldn't call it pressure; it's more excitement. I'm eager to get back in the ring and showcase my growth and skills to both the Filipino people and the international boxing community," the 5-foot-6 Filipino said.

ArenaPlus, the number one PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, reaffirmed its support for Llover.

"At ArenaPlus, we stand firmly behind Kenneth Llover as he prepares for this crucial IBF title eliminator against Michael Angeletti. His discipline, passion, and drive embody the spirit of competition we believe in," said Erick Su, Head of ArenaPlus.

Su is confident Llover will once again bring pride and honor to his country as he moves a step closer to his dream of competing in a world championship.

"As he takes on this defining moment in Nagoya, we're committed not only to supporting his journey, but also to elevating the entire experience for fans who live for the thrill of world-class action," said Su.

Fans can show support for Llover in the much-anticipated bout on arenaplus.ph .

About ArenaPlus

ArenaPlus is the #1 PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, providing a secure and engaging sports betting and streaming experience. Launched in 2023, ArenaPlus features a wide range of local and international sports and continues to expand its presence through key partnerships across major leagues, including the NBA, PBA, and PVL.

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