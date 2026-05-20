Heineken Takes Over "Oslo" for Women's Champions League Final to Pour Profits Back Into the Game

Longtime sponsor of the UEFA Women's Champions League, Heineken, will once again show its support of the women's game for this year's final

Taking place in Oslo, Norway, the final will play out this Saturday, 23rd May, between FC Barcelona and OL Lyonnes

Despite not being able to show up in the city, where local advertising rules prohibit alcohol brands advertising, Heineken will instead be celebrating with fans at Oslo bar in London's Hackney

For every pint poured on the night, all proceeds will go directly back into the sport, through partnerships with local communities that support the game, with Heineken donating above and beyond the funds raised on the night

The initiative is the latest output of Fans Have More Friends ; the brand's global sponsorship platform built on the belief that fandom is the best way to spark connection between strangers

; the brand's global sponsorship platform built on the belief that fandom is the best way to spark connection between strangers To register attendance at the event, please visit Eventbrite here





LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this year's UEFA Women's Champions League final around the corner, longtime sponsor, Heineken, has announced an initiative that will see profits poured back into the game.

Taking place this Saturday (23rd May) in Oslo, Norway, the final will see FC Barcelona face eight-time winners, OL Lyonnes. However, due to local advertising restrictions prohibiting alcohol brand promotion, Heineken is unable to show its support in the host city as it typically would.

Determined to show up in 'Oslo', instead, the beer brand is bringing the final to London and taking over Oslo Bar in Hackney; a well-known hotspot for women's football fans. Here, Heineken will host a watch party giving fans a place to come together and enjoy the atmosphere beyond the stadium, reinforcing the idea that the game is at its best when experienced together.

In a move designed to give back to the sport, Heineken has partnered with five community organisations - Baller FC , Goal Diggers FC , Romance FC , Victoria Park Vixens , and Women in Football - all of which support the growth of women's football and the people involved in it different ways; from giving more opportunities to LGBTQ+ and non binary people through to lobbying for more equality in the football industry. All proceeds from every pint poured on the night will go directly back to the partners, supporting their work to grow and sustain adult women's football, where the friendships and communities that define the game are built.

Heineken will also donate above and beyond the value of every pint sold, increasing the total contribution on the night. This is just one more aspect of Heineken's commitment as one of the principle partners of the women's game; reinforcing its long-term and ongoing commitment to the game at all levels and following its recent extension as a sponsor of the UEFA Women's Champions League through to 2030.

Backing the initiative are former FC Barcelona player, Toni Duggan, and OL Lyonnes player Izzy Christiansen, who will attend the event and take part in a live pre-match Q&A ahead of kick-off, offering fans the opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the game's most recognisable voices.

Rooted in Heineken's long-standing belief in the importance of sociability, the event is the latest output under Fans Have More Friends - the brand's global sponsorship platform, built on the belief that fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark connection between strangers.





Tickets are free and doors open at 4pm, with the venue open until 3:30am. Fans can come together to watch the match live on large screens and enjoy a DJ playing before and after the game.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite and spaces on the night will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue reaches capacity.

Former FC Barcelona player, Toni Duggan, said: "Fans of women's football are a proper community who play an integral role in supporting the growth of the game. That is why I'm so pleased to see Heineken using the UWCL Final to bring this incredible women's football community together. will be watching the game with lots of other fans at a special event at Oslo in London but we'll all be in Oslo, Norway in spirit! Good luck to both sides."

Former OL Lyonnes player, Izzy Christiansen, said: "The Women's Champions League final is one of the biggest moments in the football calendar, so it's amazing to see Heineken using this as an opportunity to not only unite fans but also give back to the game. Community football is where it all starts, and the work these communities are doing is so important, so to be able to support this initiative and celebrate the final with fans at the same time is really special."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken said: "As a long-time supporter of the women's game, it's important for us at Heineken to keep showing up for fans, even if not in the usual way at the stadium. So this year, we're bringing that same spirit to Oslo, just the one in Hackney. As part of our Fans Have More Friends platform, the event brings fans together to celebrate the pinnacle of the women's game, while every pint poured goes back to local community organisations growing and nurturing the game at all levels."

Notes to editors:

For more information and image requests, please contact:

heinekensponsorship@wearetheromans.com

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 23rd May

Saturday 23rd May Location: Oslo Hackney, 1A Amhurst Rd, London E8 1JB

Oslo Hackney, 1A Amhurst Rd, London E8 1JB Doors Open: 4:00pm

4:00pm Closing Time: 3:30am

3:30am Entry: Free (ticketed)

Free (ticketed) Registration: HERE

About Heineken

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

About Fans Have More Friends (FHMF):

Fans Have More Friends is Heineken's global sponsorship platform that champions sociability by showing that fandom is better when shared, especially with a Heineken. By uniting Heineken sponsorships under one platform, the brand turns peak fan energy into real-world connection, enabling shared experiences and building communities around the biggest cultural moments.

About Romance FC:

Romance FC is a creative football collective, building community and forging opportunities for all women and non-binary people both on and off the pitch.

Founded in East London in 2012, the team has grown in size, heart and mindset whilst continuing to encourage and inspire all generations through a clearer reflection of a more equal, accessible game that represents today's society.



The team is made up of the likes of designers, filmmakers, musicians and more.

With their inclusive approach to football, Romance FC hopes to inspire beyond sports - so that more people can experience the power of community, connection and collective skill building.

About Victoria Park Vixens:

Victoria Park Vixens formed in 2019 after an Instagram story callout for players looking to form a women's team in East London. The ethos of the club centres around making sure women have a safe and relaxed community to play football in London. We now have 2 women's teams and a men's team with over 100 players since inception- and we're growing with every season. Alongside matchdays, Vixens work to raise the profile of grassroots football - both on and off the pitch.

About Goal Diggers FC:

Goal Diggers FC is a non-profit club set up in London to make football more available and accessible to all women and non-binary people regardless of previous experience or ability.

About Baller FC:

Baller Friends Collective is a group of event producers, DJs, musicians, passionate members of the queer community, HUGE football fans, and most importantly, great friends who are on a mission to grow women's football fandom, and create friendly and open spaces where we can all enjoy the beautiful game together. Community is at the heart of everything we do - we are for the fans, by the fans and we strive to be boldly inclusive, champion diversity and create with care.

About Women in Football:

Women in Football (WIF) is a vibrant professional network of around 12,000 people of all genders who support equality in the football industry. We're taking action to level the playing field for all roles, on and off the pitch, in women's and men's football. We celebrate women's achievements, campaign against sexism, and empower our members through inspirational networking and professional development opportunities. We support organisations to become truly gender-inclusive employers and stand ready to work with any stakeholders who share our vision of a gender-equal future for football. To find out more visit www.womeninfootball.co.uk .

About Oslo Hackney:

Oslo Hackney is a double-decker late-night bar, gig venue and club that opened inside a 140-year-old former Hackney Central station in 2014. Downstairs, the bar has DJs until late - along with Pizza pies and 2-4-£14 cocktails & Spritz served up daily - while upstairs, there's a gig club venue hosting an array of musical artists and genres, Oslo caters to an energetic, mixed crowd. And to top it all off, the secret karaoke den that's open every Friday might just seal the deal.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e47e3e3-1bbd-4bea-bd75-d82466cef602

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