Elevate Festival Returns with a Focus on Canadian Sovereignty, Global Innovation and the Future of Tech

The Festival returns September 22-24 with new AI-powered networking, expanded access to investor meetings, and conversations shaping Canada's future in AI, quantum, aerospace, fintech, and democratic resilience.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Elevate Festival , Canada's largest made-in-Canada tech and innovation event, today announced programming details for its ninth annual edition, returning to downtown Toronto September 22-24, 2026.

This year, the Festival will explore one of the defining questions facing Canada's innovation economy: what does sovereignty look like in an age shaped by artificial intelligence, geopolitical change, and accelerating technological competition?

From data and democratic resilience to talent, capital, critical technologies, and commercialization, Elevate Festival 2026 will examine how Canada can strengthen its capabilities while remaining globally connected and internationally competitive.

At the same time, the Festival will continue to bring international speakers, investors and delegates to Toronto, creating opportunities to connect Canadian innovation with global markets, ideas, and partnerships.

"We're operating in a world defined by uncertainty, from geopolitical shifts to rapid advances in technology," said Lisa Zarzeczny, CEO and Co-Founder of Elevate. "Business leaders, founders, and investors are all trying to make sense of what these changes mean in real time. Elevate is where those conversations happen, bringing together Canadian and global perspectives to help people navigate what comes next."

New for 2026: More Ways to Connect, Create, and Raise

Against this backdrop, Elevate Festival 2026 is introducing new experiences designed to deepen attendee value and accelerate connections across the ecosystem:

AI-Powered Networking App and Dedicated Lounge: Elevate will launch a new Festival app featuring AI-powered matchmaking where attendees can receive tailored recommendations for connections aligned with their professional goals, helping attendees discover founders, customers, investors, and peers aligned to their goals.

Live Podcast Studio with Amber Mac: Award-winning podcaster and host of The AmberMac Show on SiriusXM, Amber Mac is bringing her podcast studio on-site to record live conversations from the Festival floor to capture the ideas, debates, and breakthroughs that unfold across the three days. (Disclosure: Amber Mac serves on the Elevate Advisory Board.)

Expanded Deal Flow With Meeting Exchanges: Building on years of startup-investor connections and fundraising outcomes, Elevate is doubling the capacity of its Meeting Exchange program in 2026, enabling more than 750 curated one-on-one meetings for investment-ready startups.

This year's speaker lineup reflects the ambitious future Canada is building across AI, quantum, fintech, aerospace, communications, and democratic innovation.

Christian Weedbrook, Founder & CEO, Xanadu Quantum Technologies: The Toronto-based founder led Xanadu's landmark dual listing on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2026, raising approximately $302 million USD and becoming the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to go public.

Vivek Sagi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Bumble: Bringing a builder's perspective on product, scale, and the global tech landscape.

Eva Wong, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, Borrowell: Sharing insights on navigating careers in product and fintech while leading through the rapid evolution of Canada's digital finance landscape.

Mina Mintry, CEO, Kepler Communications: Helping position Canada at the forefront of the space economy by building next-generation satellite infrastructure and connectivity.

Ronnie Gurion, Chief Operating Officer, Clio: Known for scaling one of Canada's leading global SaaS companies and providing insights into leadership, operational growth, and building technology that transforms traditional industries.

Racheal Awe, Chief Strategy and Innovations Officer, Elections Canada: Bringing the perspective of Canada's federal electoral body to conversations about technology, democratic integrity, and protecting the systems Canadians depend on.

Melanie Nadeau, CEO, COVE: Known for leading The Ocean Supercluster's flagship innovation hub and advancing Canada's blue economy and marine technology sector.

Hugh Kolias, CEO, Canadian Rocket Company: Helping push Canada's aerospace ambitions forward through next-generation rocket innovation and space technology.

Eliot Pence, CEO and Founder, Dominion Dynamics: Building an AI-powered defence and Arctic surveillance ecosystem that aims to strengthen Canada's security, technological independence, and leadership in next-generation military innovation.

Additional speakers and programming announcements will be released in the coming months.

Tickets and Registration

Tickets for Elevate Festival 2026 are on sale now, with Super Early Bird pricing available until May 31 (up to $300 savings) at elevatefestival.ca/tickets

For more information, visit www.ElevateFestival.ca

Join the conversation by following @ElevateTechCA and ElevateFest2026.

Elevate Festival 2026 is made possible by its Founding Sponsors: Interac, Moneris and TD Bank Group, as well as its Corporate Sponsors: KPMG Canada, DMZ, the City of Toronto, Riipen, Twenty6Two, Islands, OddBee, Bizzabo and Official Media Partner: Globe and Mail.

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival and CIX Summit, Elevate shines a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy.

Media can apply for accreditation at: ElevateFestival.ca/press-room/

Photo caption: Amber Mac on stage at Elevate Festival 2025. Photo courtesy of Elevate Festival.

Media Contact: Katie Yigitoz, Director of Marketing, Elevate katie@elevate.ca

SOURCE: Elevate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/elevate-festival-returns-with-a-focus-on-canadian-sovereignty-gl-1168483