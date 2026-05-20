Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Healthy Habits for Perimenopause & Menopause

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Image by Freepik

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Perimenopause and menopause have become a more open and widely discussed life stage, with many women seeking practical, evidence-based guidance and support. Declining estrogen, the marker of this transition, influences a woman's health in several ways that go beyond hot flashes. (That's not to say hot flashes aren't impactful, and there are some helpful tips to manage them below.) With the right approach and guidance, health outcomes can improve and menopausal symptoms can lessen.

Bone Health

Bone is active tissue that is constantly regenerating, and estrogen is a key player in this. When women are in their teens and twenties, the rate of bone growth outpaces the rate of decline. This means bones are strong and mineralize well. However, with the start of perimenopause, and declining estrogen, this balance shifts. The rate of growth slows, and bone mineralization lessens. The result is an increased risk for osteopenia and osteoporosis. Women over 50 should consume at least 1200mg of calcium per day (1000mg for women under 50). Engaging in weight-bearing exercises (like walking and yoga) also support better bone health.

Muscle Health

With aging, women naturally begin to lose muscle mass, increasing risk of sarcopenia (declining muscle mass and strength). The rate of loss increases as estrogen declines in perimenopause/menopause. This means that if women aren't working to sustain (and hopefully build) muscle mass, they're losing it. Muscle mass decline leads to general weakness, worsens balance, and increases risk of falling. It also makes it harder to maintain the same body weight because less muscle contributes to slower metabolism. This is far from ideal at a time when there is already an unfavorable metabolic shift. As a result, it's so important for women to consistently strength train and support their activity with adequate protein.

Cardiovascular Health

Declining estrogen changes our heart health picture. Women may see a negative change in cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Cardiovascular risk also increases if you gain weight or don't maintain an active lifestyle. It's well known that diet plays a significant role in heart disease prevention. And this has always been a marker of the Guiding Stars guidance program. Choose Guiding Stars-earning foods to ensure your diet is low in saturated fat, trans fats, and sodium. These are three key attributes that could increase your risk of heart disease.

Diabetes Risk

Menopause also impacts carbohydrate metabolism and blood sugar control, which increases risk for insulin resistance and type two diabetes. And this potential grows if a woman experiences declining muscle mass or weight gain. A nutritious diet low in added sugar, as recommended by Guiding Stars, is a great idea. Regular physical activity, which assists with blood sugar control, is also very beneficial.

Managing Menopause Symptoms

Perimenopause and menopause symptoms vary and can be quite impactful on daily living. For example, changes in body temperature are very common. One way to regulate body temperature is to consume cooling, hydrating produce like cucumbers, watermelon, celery, and leafy greens. To lessen hot flashes, avoid caffeine, spicy foods, and alcohol. Research suggests that following a Mediterranean diet can also significantly lessen hot flashes and night sweats. This includes fewer processed foods, limited sugar, lower fats, and an emphasis on soy-based protein and phytoestrogens. Lastly, mediation, yoga, and regular physical activity are key to lowering stress and improving mental health.

Looking for more support? Join Allison Stowell, RD, Guiding Stars Dietitian and Retail Dietitian for Hannaford Supermarket for a free online class-Women's Health: Hot Flashes & Cool Meals. All classes are live and feature an interactive Q&A with the host dietitian. Learn more and register here.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Image by Freepik

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-healthy-habits-for-perimenopause-and-menopause-1168555