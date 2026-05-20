Driven by multi-billion-dollar investments from the likes of Tesla and Corning, U.S. solar manufacturing capital expenditure is forecast to skyrocket 150% year-on-year to $7 billion in 2027, marking a massive breakout year as silicon-based technology eclipses thin-film spending and cements a domestic supply chain. USA Investments into PV capital expenditure (capex) across the United States are set to grow significantly in 2027, in what is likely to be a breakout year for the domestic crystalline-silicon (c-Si) industry. Capex is forecast to reach as much as $7 billion in 2027, representing a year-on-year ...

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