China is advancing the Sun Chasing project to develop space-based solar power systems that collect energy in orbit and beam it wirelessly to Earth or spacecraft for continuous power supply. Early tests demonstrated over 100 m wireless power transmission and efficient microwave beaming to moving targets, with up to 1,180 W delivered and promising system efficiencies.A research team from China's Xidian University has begun initial experiments under the Sun Chasing project, an initiative aimed at developing large-scale space-based solar power systems. The long-term goal is to deploy orbital solar ...

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