Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Data Center Storage Market worth $142.58 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the data center storage market is projected to reach USD 142.58 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 89.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Storage Market Size & Forecast:

  • Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032
  • 2026 Market Size: USD 89.09 billion
  • 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 142.58 billion
  • CAGR (2026-2032): 8.2%

Data Center Storage Market Trends & Insights:

  • The data center storage market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing hyperscale data center deployments, rising AI and high-performance computing workloads, and expanding cloud computing infrastructure. Growing enterprise data generation and increasing demand for low-latency, high-capacity storage solutions are accelerating the adoption of SSDs and HDDs across modern data center environments. Additionally, advancements in NAND flash technologies, NVMe interfaces, ultra-high-capacity nearline HDDs, and next-generation storage form factors are further strengthening market expansion globally.
  • By Storage Medium, the SSD segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
  • By Interface, the NVMe segment is expected to account for the largest market share of approximately 70-75%.
  • By Capacity, the ultra-high capacity (>20 TB) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 40%-45% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25503295

Growth in the data center storage market is driven by increasing hyperscale data center deployments, rising cloud computing adoption, and expanding AI and high-performance computing workloads across global digital infrastructure. Growing enterprise data generation and increasing demand for low-latency storage solutions are accelerating the adoption of high-performance SSDs and high-capacity HDDs. Moreover, technological advancements in NAND flash architectures, PCIe Gen5 interfaces, and ultra-high-capacity nearline HDD technologies are improving storage density, throughput, and power efficiency. Increasing investments in edge computing, AI server infrastructure, and cloud storage expansion are creating significant opportunities for scalable and energy-efficient data center storage solutions.

Based on the storage medium, solid-state drive (SSD) is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SSD segment is experiencing strong growth in the data center storage market, driven by the increasing demand for low-latency, high-throughput, and energy-efficient storage solutions across hyperscale and AI-driven environments. Data center SSDs enable faster data access, improved workload performance, and reduced power consumption, making them suitable for cloud computing, AI training, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, advancements in NVMe interfaces, PCIe Gen5 technologies, and high-density NAND architectures are accelerating SSD adoption across modern data center infrastructures.

Based on the interface, NVMe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The NVMe segment holds a dominant position in the data center storage market due to increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency storage architectures across hyperscale, cloud, and AI-driven environments. NVMe-based SSDs enable faster data transfer rates, parallel processing capabilities, and improved workload efficiency, making them suitable for AI training, real-time analytics, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, growing adoption of PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 platforms, along with increasing deployment of next-generation server infrastructure, is accelerating the integration of NVMe storage solutions across modern data centers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=25503295

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific data center storage industry is experiencing strong growth driven by rapid hyperscale data center expansion, increasing cloud computing adoption, and rising investments in AI infrastructure across China, India, Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Growing enterprise digitalization and increasing data generation are accelerating demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs across the region. Additionally, expanding colocation infrastructure and increasing investments by global cloud service providers are supporting the large-scale deployment of advanced data center storage solutions across the Asia Pacific.

The report profiles key players in data center storage companies such as Samsung (South Korea), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), KIOXIA Corporation (Japan), Sandisk Corporation (US), Seagate Technology LLC(Ireland), Western Digital Corporation (US), and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, capacity expansions, technology partnerships, supply agreements, collaborations, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=25503295

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

AI in Video Surveillance Market by Offering (AI Camera, PTZ, Dome, Bullet, Panoramic, Fisheye, AI-driven Video Analytics), Function (Training, Inference), Technology (Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, GenAI, NLP) - Global Forecast to 2032

Character-based AI Agents Market by Type (Fictional Character Agents, Real-World Personas, Personalized AI Companions, Corporate & Brand Mascots), Interaction Mode (Text-based, Voice-based, Multi-modal), and Application - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-storage-companies.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-storage.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-storage-market-worth-142-58-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302777332.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.