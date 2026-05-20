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WKN: A0DK8Q | ISIN: SE0001279142 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IC
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 11:40
0,275 Euro
+7,84 % +0,020
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT COATINGS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT COATINGS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2610,29217:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Impact Coatings AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Impact Coatings AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Impact Coatings AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, was held today. At the AGM, 17 shareholders were represented, corresponding to 30.8 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

The presentation given by CEO Jonas Nilsson at the AGM can be found on the company website www.impactcoatings.com.

Among other items, the AGM decided:

To adopt the income statement and balance sheet for 2025, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

To allocate the company's results in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

To grant discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, Jonas Nilsson.

That the number of Board members shall be reduced from five (5) to four (4), with no deputy members.

To re-elect Mark Shay, Christian Sahlén, Roland Fischer and Johanna Pynnä as members of the Board of Directors, and to re-elect Mark Shay as Chairman of the Board.

That remuneration of SEK 200,000 shall be paid to each ordinary Board member and SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the Board, with no additional remuneration for committee work.

To elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB ("PwC"), with Johan Palmgren as auditor in charge, as the company's auditor.

To adopt the Nomination Committee's proposed procedure for appointing the forthcoming Nomination Committee.

To approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the implementation of a warrant-based incentive program for key persons.

To authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments.

To authorize the Board of Directors to make such minor adjustments to the resolutions adopted by the AGM as may be required in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

For more information contact:

Mark H. Shay, CFA
Chairman of the Board
Tel. +46 765 96 62 38 or e-mail: mark.shay@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD use cases.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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