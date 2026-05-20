M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results & Directorate Change

DJ Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results & Directorate Change

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results & Directorate Change 20-May-2026 / 14:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") 20 May 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results & Directorate Change The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year 75,799,026 100.00% 2,618 0.00% 75,801,644 76,150 ended 31 December 2025 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 75,647,226 99.84% 120,827 0.16% 75,768,053 109,741 3. To approve the Director's Remuneration Policy 75,526,203 99.69% 233,943 0.31% 75,760,146 117,648 4. To approve the Company's Dividend policy 75,820,559 100.00% 2,627 0.00% 75,823,186 54,608 5. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 74,861,856 98.91% 823,974 1.09% 75,685,830 191,964 6. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 74,889,532 98.96% 784,235 1.04% 75,673,767 204,027 7. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director 74,872,513 98.94% 801,268 1.06% 75,673,781 204,013 8. To elect Christiane Elsenbach as a Director 75,597,826 99.90% 75,955 0.10% 75,673,781 204,013 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 75,612,581 99.78% 165,855 0.22% 75,778,436 99,358 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the 75,637,956 99.83% 131,229 0.17% 75,769,185 108,609 Auditor's remuneration 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, 74,579,571 98.42% 1,194,352 1.58% 75,773,923 103,871 shares in the Company. 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, 74,548,496 98.38% 1,223,833 1.62% 75,772,329 105,465 shares in the Company. 13. Subject to Resolution 11, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561 of the Act 74,490,080 98.30% 1,286,773 1.70% 75,776,853 100,941 did not apply.* 14. Subject to Resolution 12, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561 of the Act 74,484,189 98.29% 1,292,744 1.71% 75,776,933 100,861 did not apply.* 15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its 75,802,051 99.98% 12,685 0.02% 75,814,736 63,058 own shares.* 16. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less 74,628,013 98.43% 1,190,969 1.57% 75,818,982 58,812 than 14 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution. 4. The number of shares in issue at close of business 19 May 2026 was 205,543,740 (the "Share Capital"). The Company holds 250,000 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 5. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 6. A copy of resolutions 11-16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 7.

Directorate Change

The Company announces the retirement of Ms Barbara Powley, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee, who did not seek re-election at today's AGM.

For further information please contact: Megan Freeman Company Secretary, Tel: +44 0204 617 1027 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 428029 EQS News ID: 2330790 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2330790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)