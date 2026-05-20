Cabonline Group AB (publ): Press release from the annual general meeting in Cabonline Group Holding AB (publ) on 20 May 2026

Adoption of the accounts and discharge from liability

The meeting adopted the balance sheets and income statements for the parent company and the group for the financial year 2025.



The meeting discharged the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2025.



Appropriation of result

The meeting resolved not to declare any dividend for the financial year 2025 and that the result should be carried forward.

The meeting resolved to re-elect Peter Viinapuu, Julian Ruß, Thomas Næss and Charlotta Söderlund as board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting and that no deputy board members shall be elected. The meeting resolved to re-elect Peter Viinapuu as chair of the board of directors.The meeting resolved that a fee of SEK 800,000 shall be paid to the chair of the board of directors and that no fee shall be paid to the other board members. The meeting resolved that the auditor shall be paid on approved account with monthly invoicing showing the number of hours spent divided by area of work.The meeting resolved to re-elect the audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Ernst & Young AB has notified that the new auditor-in-charge is the auditor Linn Haslum Lindgren, who thus replace Andreas Nyberg Selvring.The meeting resolved to approve the participation of the chairman of the board of directors, Peter Viinapuu, in the long-term incentive program adopted by the board of directors on 12 September 2025.

More information

The agenda and complete proposals for the meeting's resolutions are available on Cabonline's website, cabonlinegroup.com. For further information, please contact Cabonline press officer, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com



About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,700 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com

