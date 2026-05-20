Cabonline Group AB (publ): Interim report January - March 2026 Cabonline Group Holding AB (publ)

JANUARY - MARCH

Revenue amounted to SEK 1,137 million (1,116 million January-March 2025), an increase with 2%. Organically, revenue increased by 3%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 62 million (55) and the corresponding margin was 5.4% (4,9).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 45 million (38), and the corresponding margin was 3.9% (3.4).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 42 million (36), including items affecting comparability of SEK -3 million (1).

Net income for the period amounted to SEK -7 million (-21).

Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 30 million (-7).

Significant events during the reporting period

Cabonline awarded major school transport contracts in Trondheim and Malvik

Cabonline launches new Nordic brand strategy

Cabonline simplifies wheelchair ride bookings in Stockholm- new app feature improves accessibity

Cabonline strengthens its presence in Östergötland - establishes operations in Linköping and Norrköping

Cabonline and Ignite enter Nordic partnership to simplify business travel

Cabonline is the official taxi partner of Idrottsgalan 2026

Cabonline defers certain interest payments in January in accordance with the terms of the sustainability-linked notes

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

Cabonline awarded major school transport contract in Botkyrka

Cabonline has implemented iCabbi, a new booking and dispatch system, across Sweden

Cabonline has signed school transport agreement with the City of Stockholm

Cabonline Quality Week ensures safe taxi journeys

Cabonline awarded three school transport contracts in Bergen

Cabonline exceeds climate target - 76 per cent of passenger car fleet fossil-fuel-independent

Notice of the annual general meeting of Cabonline Group Holding AB (publ)

Cabonline 2025 - a year of transformation

Cabonline publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

Cabonline defers certain interest payments in April

CEO'S COMMENT



Strong start to the year -growth and improved profitability

Following a strong close to 2025, the positive trend continued into the first quarter, with increased revenue and improved results compared to the same period last year. Key drivers included strong performance in the public sector segment and Flygtaxi, as well as continued focus on cost control and efficiency improvements.

During the quarter, the iCabbi booking and dispatch system was implemented in most of Region Mitt, together with related systems for settlement as well as customer and driver applications. Once fully implemented, these systems contribute to improved efficiency and control in operations, and ultimately to enhanced quality and value for our customers. In February, the Hello communication tool was introduced in Norway to strengthen dialogue with drivers and transport providers.

The fleet increased during the first quarter, compared with the end of 2025. Cost reduc-tions and organisational efficiencies continued throughout the quarter. These measures strengthened the Q1 result and are expected to have a further positive impact during 2026.

Results in brief

Cabonline reported revenue of SEK 1,137 million for the quarter, compared with SEK 1,116 million in the same period last year, representing organic growth of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA grew to SEK 62 million, an increase compared with both the previous year and the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, compared with 4.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

Performance by business segment

Within the public sector (B2P), the strategically important school transport contract with the City of Stockholm was signed. In collaboration with Björkstaden, agreements were also signed with Region Västerbotten and Umeå Munici-pality. Cabonline also secured large contracts regarding school trips in Trondheim, Malvik and Botkyrka. The latter is still under review.

Flygtaxi delivered another strong quarter, with increased volumes and improved results com-pared with the first quarter of the previous year.

Within business travel (B2B), several agreements were signed during the period, including with the Nordic procurement platform Ignite, the Finnish procurement network Caps Procure-ment Services, and Viking Assistance Group for insurance-related travel in the Nordics.

During the first quarter, we launched a new brand strategy, strengthening our position in the Nordic market. The fleet was segmented into four categories to better meet market needs and improve access to wheelchair taxis. We expanded our geographical presence by welcoming a new franchise partner, Taxi 013, in Linköping and Norrköping. We once again served as mobility partner for Idrottsgalan.

Sustainability and responsibility

The targets linked to the sustainability-linked bonds were exceeded by a wide margin. In total, 76% of passenger cars were powered by electricity or biogas, compared with the 2026 target of 55%. Across the total fleet, including special vehicles, the share of electric vehicles increased to 50%. Further information is available in the Sustainability Report for 2025, published on 15 April, the first prepared in accordance with CSRD/ESRS.

Looking ahead

The rollout of iCabbi is now fully completed in Sweden and will be in place in Finland before the end of the second quarter. Preparations are underway for a launch in Norway later this year. By year-end, Cabonline will operate a unified platform for booking and dispatch across all countries, strengthening efficiency, control and the customer experience across the business. In the third quarter, Movit will be implemented in Stockholm for more efficient traffic planning within school trips. During the second quarter, an organisational restructuring with significant efficiency measures is initiated following completed system improvements.



I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all employees, drivers and transport providers for your dedication, as well as to our customers and investors for your continued trust. With a strong quarter behind us, we will continue our efforts to develop a more sustainable and efficient taxi operation.

Stockholm, May 2026

Charlotta Söderlund

CEO and President

For further information, please contact

Charlotta Söderlund, CEO, +46 70 453 77 70, charlotta.soderlund@cabonline.com

Erik Skånsberg, CFO, +46 79 062 38 84, erik.skansberg@cabonline.com

Claes Palm, manager investor relations, + 46 79 061 29 43, claes.palm@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,800 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com