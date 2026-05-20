iManage Unveils Next Evolution of Platform at ConnectLive 2026 as Organizations Prepare for the Next Era of AI-Ready Knowledge Work

Company unveils the next evolution of the iManage platform, advancing the secure, governed foundation where organizations' knowledge, context, and expertise can be safely harnessed for agentic AI

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced strong momentum at ConnectLive 2026, where it is showcasing the next evolution of the iManage platform and demonstrating how organizations can turn governed institutional knowledge into a trusted foundation for AI. The updates being introduced at ConnectLive represent the first phase of a broader, ongoing platform evolution designed to make knowledge more contextual, actionable, and securely available across the ways professionals work.

The next-generation iManage platform is built around a context fabric that transforms an organization's accumulated knowledge into a living, governed foundation for agentic work. The fabric understands and reasons over content, relationships, and real-time activity across the organization and is continuously enriched by what people and agents are doing right now. With governance and security policy native to the platform rather than bolted on, iManage enables organizations to safely activate their knowledge, making it possible to use AI securely, contextually, and at scale.

The company arrives at ConnectLive following a year of continued growth, including 90 new customer logos in 2026 and expansion of the iManage cloud to 78% of its global customer base. With 83% of the Top Global 100 firms, 40% of the Fortune 100 and 79% of the Am Law 100 now relying on iManage, organizations across legal, financial services, and professional services are increasingly turning to iManage as the governed knowledge foundation for their AI strategy.

This momentum comes as organizations move from AI experimentation to AI operationalization. As firms and enterprises evaluate new AI tools, agents, and workflows, the central question is no longer simply which model or application to adopt. It is how to ensure the knowledge, context, and expertise those tools depend on is secure, permission-aware, connected, and ready to use at scale.

At ConnectLive 2026, iManage is showcasing the next evolution of its platform: a significant evolution in how professionals work, collaborate, and harness organizational knowledge. The first phase of this vision includes major enhancements to the platform's user experience, interface design, and everyday workflows, all developed in close collaboration with customers.

"Knowledge work is evolving faster than ever, and the value of AI depends on safely activating the knowledge, context, and expertise organizations already have," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "iManage is helping organizations move from systems that simply store knowledge to a secure, governed foundation that actively surfaces it, connects it, and makes it usable for AI - contextually, responsibly, and at scale."

Advancing the Secure, Governed Context Foundation for Enterprise AI

At ConnectLive, iManage is showcasing new capabilities that strengthen the foundation required to put AI to work across knowledge-intensive organizations. This includes new AI-specific controls for how AI is applied across clients and matters, enhanced monitoring and reporting on AI agent activity, and continued advancement of the iManage Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which enables organizations to securely connect AI tools and agents to governed iManage knowledge.

The company is also building on recent announcements around playbook analysis in Ask iManage, which helps legal teams consistently apply institutional knowledge to contract review, accelerate time to agreement, and keep work within the secure iManage environment.

iManage Expands AI Ecosystem with Anthropic

As part of its broader AI freedom of choice strategy, iManage is expanding its AI ecosystem through its availability in Anthropic's partner ecosystem and Claude store. Through iManage MCP Server, Claude can access governed iManage knowledge - including matter history, documents, and institutional context - in a permission-bound and auditable way.

This gives organizations a governed path to use Claude with the institutional knowledge already in iManage, without the need for bulk exports or custom integrations. It also reinforces the role of iManage as the trusted knowledge foundation for customers adopting multiple AI tools across their business.

Platform Advancements Being Previewed at ConnectLive

At ConnectLive 2026, iManage is previewing platform advancements across three core areas: making knowledge more accessible to people and AI, strengthening governance at scale, and reducing friction in the way professionals work every day.

Making Knowledge AI-Ready and Easier to Access

iManage MCP Server, available for Insight+, enables AI agents and large language models to search and surface permission-aware context directly from an organization's governed knowledge in iManage. AI tools can draw on work product, matter context, precedent, deal insights, litigation insights, and institutional knowledge that organizations have built over years in iManage - with existing security and access controls intact.

iManage Insight+ Multi-Region Search gives global organizations a unified search experience across multiple regions, helping users find governed work product, documents, emails, and matter-related context regardless of where that data resides. Combined with MCP, this helps organizations connect AI, business context, and trusted knowledge across jurisdictions and offices.

iManage native OCR automatically makes scanned documents and image-based PDFs searchable and legible to AI within the platform. For organizations with years of scanned files in their document libraries, iManage OCR helps ensure important knowledge is not invisible to search or AI assistants like Ask iManage.

Strengthening Governance, Security, and Compliance at Agentic Scale

iManage Security Policy Manager is evolving to support the next layer of AI governance. Today, iManage AI tools respect existing ethical walls and security permissions, ensuring users only interact with information they are authorized to access. Looking ahead, Security Policy Manager will support more granular client- and matter-level restrictions for AI use, helping organizations apply governance requirements as AI becomes embedded in daily work.

iManage Threat Manager now surfaces AI agent activity directly in user activity reporting, giving security teams greater visibility into what AI agents are accessing, moving, and modifying across the platform. At ConnectLive, iManage is sharing its roadmap for Threat Manager as a comprehensive layer for monitoring and reporting on AI agent behavior.

iManage Disposition Manager is a cloud-native Records Management application built on the same modern architecture that underpins iManage Work 10 cloud. Records managers can now intervene, override exceptions, and automate resolution when workflows encounter issues, such as unavailable approvers or checked-out documents.

iManage Records Manager has improved reporting performance, making it faster to run reports and export results for analysis and action. A new processing status experience gives users real-time visibility while searches and reports are running. Additionally, the new eSynch services deliver better performance and resiliency when synching content with iManage Cloud.

Reducing Friction in Everyday Knowledge Work

iManage Collaboration Links brings secure external sharing directly into the knowledge work platform, allowing teams to share documents with clients and external parties through a simple link, with governance and Microsoft 365 co-authoring built in. External collaborators can view and edit iManage documents without needing an iManage account, helping teams collaborate more easily without moving work outside governed processes.

Join iManage at ConnectLive 2026

iManage is showcasing these platform advancements at ConnectLive Chicago (May 19-20) and will bring them to ConnectLive London (June 9-10). During the company's annual customer conferences, attendees will have the opportunity to see the capabilities firsthand and explore how iManage can support their AI strategy through a secure, governed knowledge work platform.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com