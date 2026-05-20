Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: APAC Data Center Construction Market Investment to Reach USD 83.88 Billion by 2031, China Commands 53% Power Capacity, Followed by Southeast Asia 16.65%. | Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC data center construction market is experiencing rapid growth as the region positions itself as one of the largest digital hubs worldwide. With APAC data center construction market size is expected to reach USD 83.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the APAC Data Center Construction Market

Pages- 437

Region- 1

Countries- 16

Company- 319

Segment- 9

APAC Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 83.88 Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 34.65 Billion CAGR by Investment (2025-2031) 15.87 % Market Size - Area (2031) 32.57 Million Sq. Ft. Power Capacity (2031) 8,343 Mw Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segments Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, And Geography Geographical Analysis China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Apac, And Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, And Other Southeast Asian Countries)

Investment By Area Sq. Ft.

In March 2026, EdgeConneX, the global data center operator, initiated the construction of an AI-ready data center campus, spanning around 1.4 million sq. ft. in Osaka, Japan, in partnership with Kagoya Asset Management. The first phase of the data center is expected to go live in 2028.

the global data center operator, initiated the construction of an AI-ready data center campus, spanning around 1.4 million sq. ft. in Osaka, Japan, in partnership with Kagoya Asset Management. The first phase of the data center is expected to go live in 2028. In March 2026, ESR initiated the construction of the second phase of ESR Kwai Chung Data Center (HKDC1), which is anticipated to deliver a white-floor area of around 290 thousand sq. ft. in Hong Kong. The data center is expected to get ready for service by 2028.

Investment by Power

In December 2025, AirTrunk , an APAC data center firm, planned to develop the OSK2 data center campus, offering a power capacity of around 100 MW in Osaka, Japan.

, an APAC data center firm, planned to develop the OSK2 data center campus, offering a power capacity of around 100 MW in Osaka, Japan. As of 2025, industrial electricity prices in India ranged from $0.07 to $0.12 per kWh. The price was lower than in other APAC countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea.

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Hyperscale Data Centers Account for Major Investments Across APAC

Hyperscale and major cloud companies continue to expand their presence across APAC, increasing investments in cloud and AI infrastructure. In 2025, hyperscale data center investments in the APAC data center construction market grew by 15.7% year-over-year, reaching nearly USD 5.2 billion. Investment activity is expected to remain strong through 2031 as demand for cloud services and AI infrastructure increases. China accounted for the largest share of hyperscale investments in 2025, followed by Australia and Southeast Asia, reflecting continued development across key regional markets.

China Leads While Emerging APAC Markets Attract New Data Center Investments

China, Japan, Australia, and India continue to strengthen their position as major data center hubs across APAC, supported by digital transformation and rising technology investments. At the same time, countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand are enhancing their appeal through tax incentives and government-backed digital infrastructure initiatives. China accounted for over 41.81% of regional data center investments in 2025, while Australia, Malaysia, India, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan are increasingly attracting hyperscale and colocation developments. Other APAC and Southeast Asian countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei are seeing data center investments from colocation and enterprise companies, with IT power capacities of less than 10 MW.

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Strategic Trends Driving APAC's Data Center Construction Market

Rapid digital transformation across APAC is accelerating data center demand as enterprises modernize operations. Taiwan-based FPT Software partnered with OBank and E.SUN Commercial Bank, reflecting rising technology adoption across the region.

AI investments are emerging as a major catalyst for next-generation infrastructure growth. In January 2026, Alibaba Group announced plans to invest approximately $69.05 billion in China's AI infrastructure over the next three years, increasing demand for AI-ready facilities.

Cloud expansion, 5G growth, and stricter data regulations are creating new opportunities for hyperscale investments across APAC, Microsoft announced plans for new cloud regions, including India and Taiwan.

Submarine cables and inland fiber networks are strengthening APAC's digital backbone and supporting future data center growth, Google announced plans for the TalayLink submarine cable to improve connectivity between Australia and Thailand.

The APAC Data Center Construction Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of

Facility Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling System: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units Cooling Techniques: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions Tier Standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography: China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asian Countries)

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the APAC data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center construction market by 2031?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center construction market by 2031?

What are the key trends in the APAC data center construction market?

How big is the APAC data center construction market?

Top Countries in APAC Data Center

China Data Center Market Analysis - $101.47 Billion (2031) | CAGR - 8.94%

Japan Data Center Market Analysis - $38.92 Billion (2031) | CAGR - 20.42%

India Data Center Market Analysis - $21.03 Billion (2031) | CAGR - 13.59%

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