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WKN: A1JB5S | ISIN: US7403674044 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IU
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:10
78,00 Euro
-0,64 % -0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PREFERRED BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREFERRED BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,0082,5017:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Preferred Bank Announces Recovery Settlement

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), ("the Bank"), an independent commercial bank, announced today that it has entered into a settlement agreement on a commercial & industrial loan with the borrower. The agreement calls for the Bank to receive a total of $5.7 million over an eleven month period on a loan previously charged off. The charge-off of the loan was recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)). The Bank also operates a branch in Flushing, New York and in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas as well as a Loan Production Office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188
AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 478-2700
PFBC@finprofiles.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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