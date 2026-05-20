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WKN: A2PW91 | ISIN: US0778271033 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 14:12 Uhr
30 Leser
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NAPC Defense, Inc.: NAPC Defense Exceeds $1.4 Million Monthly Revenue in April and Targets Greatly Increased Annual Sales

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) ("NAPC Defense" or "the Company"), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors' expanding government-contracting platform, today announced that it has begun successfully executing on its newly awarded federal contracts, delivering strong initial revenue performance and establishing momentum for significant growth in its upcoming fiscal year.

The Company reported over $1.4 million in gross sales for April 2026, reflecting early execution and success tied to the recently awarded contracts to Native American Pride Constructors LLC ("NAPC Constructors") contracts. These Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles, originally awarded to NAPC Constructors, a privately held company, include U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force programs with combined maximum funding ceilings exceeding $57 billion and performance periods extending through 2032 and 2034, respectively.

Management believes this early revenue milestone underscores the Company's operational readiness and ability to rapidly convert newly secured contract opportunities into tangible financial results. The April performance exceeds $1.4 million in monthly revenue and represents a strong foundation for NAPC Defense. Based on current execution trends, awarded subcontracts totaling approximately $38 million, and a growing pipeline of task orders under these large-scale federal contract vehicles, NAPC Defense projects gross sales for its 2027 fiscal year, which begins May 1, 2026, to exceed $90 million.

To support this accelerated growth trajectory, the Company has also secured a new credit facility designed to provide additional financial flexibility as it ramps operations, scales production, and fulfills increasing demand under its expanding federal contract portfolio.

"This initial execution milestone demonstrates that our strategy is already delivering results," stated Kenny West, NAPC Defense's Chief Executive Officer. "We are positioned not only with defense contracting vehicles, but we are actively converting those opportunities into revenue. With strong early performance in April and a robust pipeline ahead, we believe NAPC Defense is entering a transformative growth phase."

NAPC Defense expects continued revenue acceleration throughout the remainder of 2026 as additional task orders are awarded and fulfilled under these long-term federal contracting platforms.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and media contact

Media Inquiries and Demonstration Requests
Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer
NAPC Defense, Inc.
Phone 754 242 6272 ext. 713
info@napcdefense.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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