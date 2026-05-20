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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 18:15
28,430 Euro
+2,23 % +0,620
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,30028,41018:22
28,31028,41018:22
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 16:18 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EQT AB to host Capital Markets Event in London today - its second consecutive "Value Creation Day"

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT will host a capital markets event in London focused on value creation, the firm's alpha-generating capabilities, and its strategy for capturing long-term growth opportunities. The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO & Managing Partner, Per Franzén, and will feature insights from EQT's leadership team, and portfolio company CEOs.

The day will explore how EQT's platform is positioned to drive value creation across economic cycles and technological shifts. EQT's Infrastructure and Private Capital teams will present their AI investment theses, covering the spectrum of opportunities from native AI companies to the data centres and energy infrastructure underpinning the AI buildout.

The event will also feature presentations from the CEOs of Anticimex, CFC, EdgeConneX and Straive, who will share their strategic priorities, operational progress and long-term ambitions.

The event is hosted in-person. The presentation is available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-host-capital-markets-event-in-london-today---its-second-consecutive--value-creation-day-,c4350583

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4350583/4102914.pdf

Value Creation Day - PR, 20 May 2026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/the-ned---eqt-s-value-creation-day-may-2026,c3539036

The Ned - EQT s Value Creation Day May 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-to-host-capital-markets-event-in-london-today--its-second-consecutive-value-creation-day-302777817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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