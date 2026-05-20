AB Akola Group EBITDA reaches EUR 66 million over nine months

The consolidated revenue of AB Akola Group and its subsidiaries (the Group) amounted to EUR 1.11 billion during the nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year and was slightly lower by 5% compared to the corresponding period last year. The Group sold 2,398 thousand tons of various products, remaining broadly in line with the same period a year ago. Gross profit increased by 1.7% to EUR 133 million, while operating profit decreased by 15% to EUR 40 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 66 million and were 7% lower year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 68 million and decreased by 2% year-on-year (EUR 70 million in the prior-year period). Net profit declined by 18% to EUR 26 million.

2024/2025

9 months



2025/2026

9 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Total trading volume, tons 2,417,460 2,397,882 (0.8) Revenue, thousand EUR 1,165,874 1,111,426 (4,7) Gross profit, thousand EUR 130,330 132,548 1.7 EBITDA, thousand EUR 71,194 65,936 (7,4) Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR 69,694 68,013 (2,4) Operating profit, thousand EUR 47,099 39,864 (15,4) Net profit, thousand EUR 31,841 26,106 (18)

"Assessing the nine-month results, we see a clear signal - our business remains resilient even in an environment of increased uncertainty. However, numbers always need context. The same period last year was exceptional, as we achieved one of the best results in the Group's history. Therefore, this year's indicators reflect a more normalized level of performance. During the third quarter, the agricultural value chain faced pressure from crop quality issues, price corrections and rising costs. At the same time, the food production segment maintained strong profitability and ensured the stability of the Group's overall results. This is a deliberate strategic direction - we continue to increase the share of these activities due to their higher margins, lower cyclicality and greater stability. We also recognize the nature of our business - seasonality creates differences between reporting periods; therefore, the true performance of the Group is best reflected in the full-year results," said Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

According to him, one of the Group's strategic objectives is to achieve a normalized EBITDA level of EUR 70-90 million per year. Based on the current period's results, the Group is approaching the lower end of this range, while three months still remain until the end of the financial year.

Partners for Farmers

During the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Partnership with Farmers segment generated EUR 762 million in revenue, nearly EUR 55 million in gross profit and EUR 4 million in operating profit.

During the reporting period, the Group continued its active partnership with farmers across the Baltic states, ensuring the supply of seeds, fertilizers, crop protection products, feed and agricultural machinery in a challenging market environment. Feed production lines operated at full capacity, while revenue from spare parts and services increased by 12% and 10%, respectively. Sales volumes of crop protection products grew by around 12%, mainly driven by stronger demand for liming products, while revenue from other services for farmers increased by 14%. Although the Group's grain elevators were primarily focused on the dispatch of agricultural production under existing contracts, a significant share of quarterly revenue was generated from grain and fertiliser storage services. During the third quarter, the Group also opened a new warehouse for crop protection products and micronutrients in Kaunas.

Partners for Farmers 2024/2025

9 months



2025/2026

9 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 851,708 762,358 (10,5) Gross profit, thousand EUR 65,411 54,541 (16,6) Operating profit, thousand EUR 20,803 4,008 (80,7)

Food Production

During the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Food Production segment generated EUR 361 million in revenue, an increase of 10% year-on-year, while gross profit reached EUR 72 million and operating profit increased by more than half to EUR 38 million.

During the reporting period, food production maintained growth and improved profitability. Revenue in the poultry segment increased by more than 10% and reached EUR 261 million, while gross profit rose by nearly 40% to EUR 62 million. The growth was driven by a higher share of value-added products, improved operational efficiency and a more favorable product mix.

Revenue from the instant porridges and noodles category, sold in packs, cups and boxes, increased by 11% to EUR 71 million, while sales volumes reached 18 thousand tonnes. Meanwhile, the breadcrumbs segment grew even faster, with both sales volumes and revenue increasing by nearly one-third, mainly driven by more efficient utilization of production capacity in Kedainiai and growing demand in export markets.

Food Production 2024/2025

9 months



2025/2026

9 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 328,889 361,435 9.9 Gross profit, thousand EUR 57,508 72,282 25.7 Operating profit, thousand EUR 24,985 38,410 53.7

Farming

During the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Farming segment generated EUR 35 million in revenue, while gross profit amounted to EUR 3 million and the operating loss stood at EUR 0.5 million.

During the reporting period, farming harvested a larger crop than a year ago, with total harvest volumes increasing by more than 4%, while malting barley showed the strongest improvement. However, the segment's financial performance was negatively affected by lower grain and raw milk prices - revenue in the crop farming business declined by 15% to EUR 19 million, while dairy farming revenue decreased by 6% to EUR 14 million.

Farming 2024/2025

9 months



2025/2026

9 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 38,828 35,071 (9.7) Gross profit, thousand EUR 4,162 2,934 (29.5) Operating profit, thousand EUR 1,365 (502) (136.8)

Other Products and Services

In the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 17 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and operating loss of EUR 2 million.

Despite revenue growth, gross profit declined, and operating profit decreased significantly, reflecting margin pressure driven by capacity ramp-up, a higher share of lower-margin volumes and increased operating costs.

Other products and services 2024/2025

9 months



2025/2026

9 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 15,549 16,631 7.0 Gross profit, thousand EUR 3,249 2,792 (14.1) Operating profit, thousand EUR (54) (2,052) (3700)

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grudai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadoriu paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork". In the 2024-2025 financial year, the Group's revenue reached €1.58 billion, with 3.1 million tons of products sold. Gross profit amounted to €194 million, operating profit to €79 million, EBITDA to €110 million, and net profit to €61 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403