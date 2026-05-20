EQS-News: Veracity Insurance / Key word(s): Communications

Yourgi Partners With Pet Care Insurance to Offer Built-in Coverage for Providers



20.05.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH - May 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Yourgi has partnered with Pet Care Insurance (PCI) to offer liability and pet injury coverage to every walker, sitter, and boarder who joins its platform. The partnership supports Yourgi's nationwide rollout. Pet owners hire local providers for dog walking, in-home visits, and boarding through the app. Coverage is offered to all live Yourgi Pros so providers can accept work without worrying about gaps in protection. "Pet care brings real responsibility, and many independent providers work without any safety net," said Robert Lisiecki, director of marketing operations & strategy at PCI. "We built our program to give people coverage that matches the risks they face during daily work. Yourgi shares that mindset. Their team wants providers to have the tools and protection they need from the moment they take their first booking." PCI covers more than 16,000 pet professionals across the country. Policies include general liability, pet protection coverage, veterinarian reimbursement and optional equipment coverage. Claims range from broken bones during a run to allergic reactions, grooming accidents and swallowed objects. Yourgi users will receive the same coverage profile that full-time pet professionals rely on. Yourgi selected PCI to give its community a stronger coverage model than what many online platforms currently offer. Other services focus on the pet alone, leaving providers with fewer options when property damage or other incidents occur. Yourgi partnered with PCI to create a single policy that covered both the provider and the animals in their care for added protection. "This partnership supports our goal to raise the standard for local pet care," said Scott Bramble, President of Yourgi. "People trust our platform with their homes and their pets. Providers deserve the same level of trust from us. Working with PCI makes that possible. They understand the pace, demands and unpredictability of hands-on pet work." Both companies will roll out coverage across new and existing markets this month. Providers will see clear policy terms during onboarding and can contact PCI directly for support, claims help or questions about specific situations they may face on the job. To learn more about protecting your pet care business with PCI, visit https://www.petcareins.com/ About Pet Care Insurance For more than a decade, PCI has helped pet sitters, groomers, and other pet care professionals get affordable business coverage with nose-to-tail protection. As a pet-business-only insurer, we understand the risks of caring for animals and build key protections like Animal Bailee and Veterinarian Reimbursement into every policy. Buying insurance online with PCI is quick and easy. Get a free quote in minutes and access to a licensed agent for help when you need it. We exist to provide the reliable, customizable coverage you need to put pets first. For more information, please visit https://www.petcareins.com/ PCI is owned by Veracity Insurance About Yourgi Yourgi is a trusted, all-in-one pet care marketplace - from boarding, daycare, and dog walking to grooming, house sitting, veterinary care, and training, Yourgi makes it easy to find the right care, whether at a top-rated local facility or in the comfort of home. Every caregiver in the marketplace is background-checked, and the Yourgi rewards program lets pet parents earn points on every booking, redeemable for discounts and free services. Yourgi is live in Dallas / Fort Worth, Denver, Portland, Houston, and Boston, and is expanding to other cities nationwide soon. Yourgi is available at www.yourgi.com and on the Yourgi app for iOS and Android. Media Contact:

Kyle Porter

Virgo Public Relations

veracity@virgo-pr.com

212-584-4289 View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Veracity Insurance





20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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