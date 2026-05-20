San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today announced that CEO Jordan Glazier will speak at TechCon SoCal 2026, held at San Diego State University from May 21-23, 2026.

Glazier and three other business leaders will comprise a panel discussion on, "The CEO Playbook: Building Consumer and Fintech Brands That Earn Trust, Loyalty, and Scale," on May 22 at 5:20pm. The panel will explore how leaders scale durable companies across verticals including luxury sleep, wellness technology, rewards and loyalty infrastructure, home equity fintech, while building an emotionally resonant brand strategy. The conversation will go beyond customer acquisition to examine how companies create repeat engagement, expand into new channels, build operational resilience, and turn customer trust into long-term enterprise value.

Wildfire's white label rewards and cashback platform enables its telecom, technology and financial services partners - including Citi, RBC, Acorns, among others - to drive retention, revenue, and customer acquisition via online shopping companions that deliver cashback rewards, digital coupons and other benefits throughout a user's shopping journeys.

Glazier began his career as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, after which he joined GATX Corporation where he ran international business development. He was an early executive at eBay, where he built several of eBay's largest business units from the ground up, including marketplaces for consumer electronics, computers and industrial equipment. After eBay, Glazier turned his focus to building early stage startups. He was COO of Client Shop, a marketing services platform for the financial services industry (acquired by Internet Brands). He then joined Eventful, Inc., which he built into the world's largest discovery platform for local events and entertainment (later acquired by CBS).

Please visit TechCon SoCal 2026 to register for the event.

About TechCon SoCal 2026

TechCon SoCal 2026 is more than just a technology conference; it's where the future of innovation meets investment opportunities. Set in the heart of San Diego, this premier technology event brings together industry leaders, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, and business investors to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, consumer tech, digital health, and more-making TechCon SoCal 2026 the region's flagship investment conference. Whether you're a startup looking to network, an investor exploring business investment opportunities, or a founder comparing small business conferences for growth, TechCon SoCal offers a dynamic platform to foster collaboration and real outcomes.

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com.

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Source: TechCon Global