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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 16:42 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Process Automation and Instrumentation Market to Reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2035 as Smart Manufacturing Accelerate Global Industrial Transformation

NEWARK, Del., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market is projected to expand from USD 1.0 billion in 2025 to USD 2.0 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a structural transformation driven by rapid industrial digitalization, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and growing demand for intelligent process control systems across manufacturing, automotive, chemical, and energy sectors.

As industrial facilities worldwide pursue higher operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, automation and instrumentation technologies are evolving from standalone control systems into integrated digital ecosystems. Smart sensors, AI-enabled analytics, cloud-based monitoring platforms, and connected instrumentation are enabling manufacturers to optimize productivity while minimizing downtime and operational risks.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5075

An FMI analyst Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:

"The process automation and instrumentation market is shifting from traditional plant automation toward intelligent, data-driven industrial ecosystems. Suppliers capable of integrating advanced hardware, software, predictive analytics, and scalable automation platforms will gain significant competitive advantage across industrial sectors."

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The market's expansion is closely linked to rising investments in smart manufacturing infrastructure and the increasing need to reduce operational inefficiencies across industrial facilities. Manufacturers are prioritizing automation systems capable of improving process visibility, minimizing human error, and enabling predictive maintenance strategies.

Industry 4.0 initiatives, coupled with AI and IoT integration, are accelerating the deployment of connected control systems in automotive plants, chemical facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and oil & gas operations.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives
  • Increasing deployment of IoT-enabled sensors and connected instrumentation
  • Growing demand for predictive maintenance and remote monitoring systems
  • Expansion of AI-driven industrial analytics and automation software
  • Increasing focus on operational efficiency and production consistency
  • Strong demand for automated quality control systems in automotive manufacturing

However, the market also faces challenges including high upfront implementation costs, integration complexity with legacy industrial systems, and shortage of skilled automation professionals in emerging markets.

Segment and Regional Insights

The semi-automatic systems segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 24.6% share in 2025, as industrial operators continue balancing automation efficiency with human oversight in critical manufacturing environments.

Automatic systems are gaining momentum in continuous process industries requiring stable output and minimal manual intervention, particularly across chemical processing and pharmaceutical production.

By end use:

  • Automotive is projected to lead with around 26.5% market share in 2025
  • Chemical processing remains a key growth sector for advanced instrumentation
  • Oil & gas industries continue investing in predictive maintenance systems
  • Pharmaceutical and wastewater treatment sectors are increasing automation adoption

Regionally:

  • China leads global expansion due to large-scale industrial modernization
  • India is emerging as a high-growth market driven by manufacturing digitization
  • The United States is strengthening adoption through smart manufacturing initiatives
  • Germany and Japan continue leading advanced automation innovation and precision engineering

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization, government-backed manufacturing programs, and increasing automation investments.

Access the Complete Report in PDF Format: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-5075

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately consolidated, with leading automation providers focusing on intelligent control platforms, software integration, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy-efficient automation systems.

Key companies include:

  • ABB Limited
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • Mitsubishi Electric Company
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
  • General Electric Company
  • Hitachi Ltd.

Competitive strategies are increasingly centered on:

  • Integration of AI and IoT-enabled automation platforms
  • Expansion of predictive maintenance and cloud monitoring solutions
  • Strategic partnerships with industrial manufacturers
  • Development of energy-efficient automation systems
  • Investment in Industry 4.0-compatible smart instrumentation

Why FMI's Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Report Is Different

Traditional market studies generally provide:

  • Market size and CAGR estimates
  • Basic segmentation analysis
  • Regional forecasts
  • Company profiling and competitive summaries

FMI delivers significantly deeper industrial intelligence through:

  • Industrial automation adoption mapping across key manufacturing sectors
  • Plant modernization and legacy integration analysis
  • Automation hardware and instrumentation pricing benchmarks
  • AI, IoT, and predictive analytics integration assessment
  • Supply chain and component sourcing intelligence
  • Country-level manufacturing investment tracking
  • Automation deployment trends by end-use industry
  • Competitive benchmarking of automation capabilities and service ecosystems
  • Regulatory and industrial compliance impact assessment

Why this matters for buyers:

  • Supports long-term automation investment planning
  • Enables efficient supplier and integration partner selection
  • Reduces operational risks linked to outdated infrastructure
  • Helps optimize manufacturing productivity and maintenance planning

Who should use this report:

  • Industrial automation manufacturers
  • Instrumentation and control system providers
  • Automotive and chemical manufacturers
  • Industrial software developers
  • Smart factory solution providers
  • Investors and private equity firms
  • Government industrial development agencies

Where it supports action:

  • Manufacture: Improve plant efficiency and operational visibility
  • Automate: Deploy predictive maintenance and smart monitoring systems
  • Integrate: Optimize Industry 4.0 implementation strategies
  • Source: Identify reliable automation technology providers
  • Expand: Target high-growth industrial regions and sectors
  • Invest: Evaluate next-generation automation technologies
  • Partner: Build strategic alliances with industrial operators and OEMs
  • Compete: Benchmark operational capabilities against market leaders

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

  • Market name: Process Automation and Instrumentation Market
  • Market size (2025): USD 1.0 Billion
  • Forecast value (2035): USD 2.0 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2035): 5.5%
  • Leading operation type: Semi-Automatic Systems (24.6% share)
  • Leading end use: Automotive (26.5% share)
  • Fastest-growing countries: China, India
  • Key companies: ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd.

Buy Report:Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5075

Related Reports:

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Share Analysis- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/process-automation-and-instrumentation-market-share-analysis

Demand for Process Automation and Instrumentation in USA- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-process-automation-and-instrumentation-market

Process Instrumentation Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/process-instrumentation-equipment-market

Water Automation & Instrumentation Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-automation-and-instrumentation-market

Automation COE Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automation-coe-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)?

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:?

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis?
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs?
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights?
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence?
  • Technology adoption trends across industries?

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research?methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure?accurate?and practical market intelligence.?

For Press & Corporate Inquiries???

Rahul Singh???
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy???
Future Market Insights, Inc.???
+91 8600020075???
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com???
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com???
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/???
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/process-automation-and-instrumentation-market-to-reach-usd-2-0-billion-by-2035-as-smart-manufacturing-accelerate-global-industrial-transformation-302777852.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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