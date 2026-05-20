HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited ('Tradelink' or the 'Group') (Stock Code: 536) joined forces with other members of the PAA Digital Trade Alliance ('PAA') to host the 'Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 - The Hong Kong Experience' (the 'Symposium') at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday. PAA, a global alliance of Trade Single Window operators and e-commerce service providers of key trading partners of Hong Kong, meet regularly in members' economies to identify ways to enhance seamless global trade through secured and reliable digital technologies. PAA last met in Hong Kong back in 2015. The gathering of PAA members from across the continents in today's Symposium underscores Hong Kong unique role as super-connector and value-adder of international trade.Under the theme 'Connecting Trade, Powering Innovation, Shaping the Future', the Symposium shared Hong Kong's pioneering experience in advancing the global digital trade ecosystem and allowed participants to conduct in-depth exchanges on core topics like digital trade facilitation, cross-border data interoperability and connectivity, artificial intelligence applications, and the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs').'The Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 - The Hong Kong Experience' comes to a successful closeThe Symposium was honoured by the attendance of two distinguished guests, including Mr. Algernon YAU, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, as the keynote speaker for the morning session; and Mr. Howard LEE, JP, Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as the guest speaker for the networking dinner. Over 300 representatives of shippers, traders, financial institutions and supply chain service providers as well as leaders of chambers of commerce and trade associations attended the event together with HKSAR Government officials. The Symposium provided a unique platform for Hong Kong to engage directly with key industry leaders driving cross-border trade facilitation. It also served as an opportunity to share Hong Kong's pioneering experience in digital trade facilitation, explore cross-border collaboration opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and collectively advance global economic growth.During the morning session, the Symposium featured two thematic panel discussions in which participants engaged in in-depth discussions on a range of cutting-edge topics. The first session on 'Compliance Meets Innovation: How Hong Kong Navigates Global Trade Challenges', participants explored how Hong Kong's public and private sectors can enhance the interoperability of local and global trade data through digital trade and logistics innovation and regional collaboration, thereby empowering SMEs to navigate the fast changing global trading landscape. The other session, 'Data Without Borders: Reshaping Hong Kong's Trade Finance', examined how cross-border data interoperability and connectivity is reshaping trade finance models and further consolidating Hong Kong's pivotal role as a trusted global hub.Panel discussion session at the 'Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 - The Hong Kong Experience'Mr. YUEN Man Chung, Tommy, S.B.S, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tradelink, said: 'Tradelink's Vision is to 'promote a prosperous Hong Kong where companies and people can readily achieve and enjoy the benefits of digital efficiency'. Over the past 30+ years, Tradelink has witnessed and actively driven the transformation of paper-based trade processes in HK to the era of Electronic Data Interchange. Nowadays, our services have expanded from trade compliance to digital identity, intelligent supply chain solutions and alternative data for trade financing. Our DNA has the words 'trade related services' written all over it.'Mr. YUEN added: 'Tomorrow, we will also be formally launching our Next Generation, Secured, Integrated and AI-powered trade services platform ' called T+. We believe this new platform will not only be useful to existing shippers and traders in HK but will also greatly assist companies from Chinese Mainland looking to establish a presence in the HKSAR to conduct international trade.'Welcome speech by Mr. YUEN Man Chung, Tommy, S.B.S, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tradelink, at the 'Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 ' The Hong Kong Experience'As import and export policies adapt to the new landscape and AI-driven technologies reshape the trade ecosystem, Hong Kong is emerging as a global hub for innovation and collaboration. At the Symposium, policymakers, regulators and industry leaders discussed how Hong Kong's strategic initiatives, such as the Trade Single Window (TSW), the digitalisation of B2B trade documents, the Port Community System (PCS), the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI), CargoX, and the Go Global Launchpad for Mainland enterprises, are reinforcing its position as an international trade and transportation centre. The Symposium also provided participants with a forward-looking perspective on leveraging Hong Kong as a launchpad for expansion into the Asia-Pacific and global markets, while fostering collaboration to build a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable trade network.Mr. Algernon YAU, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, said: 'Digital trade has everything to do with Hong Kong, which has always been an international trade centre. Further to the successful launches of the first two phases, the Government is now rolling out the final phase of the TSW starting from this month, which will standardise processes, enable greater data re-use and support pre-shipment submissions, helping the trade move goods more efficiently and reliably. In addition, the TSW will also connect with the CDI of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to enable the authorised sharing of trade data with banks. On the other hand, the Government is committed to ensuring that the legal framework keeps pace with emerging technologies. We will make reference to the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records, advocated by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, and consider legislative amendments to further facilitate the digitalisation of B2B trade documents with a view to introducing the legislative proposal to our legislature within 2026. Together, let us continue to unleash the business potential in the digital world as we embark on another phase of digital transformation.'Speech by Mr. Algernon YAU, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, at the 'Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 - The Hong Kong Experience'Speech by Mr. Howard LEE, JP, Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, at the Banquet Dinner of 'Global Digital Trade Symposium 2026 - The Hong Kong Experience'In addition, Tradelink's 'SME Day' is being held today (20 May) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme 'Go Digital, Trade Global'. The exhibition will feature a keynote stage and four major exhibition zones, offering a comprehensive view of both macro market trends and practical hands-on solutions, allowing participants to experience first-hand Tradelink's next-generation AI-driven e-trade services platform 'T+', as well as its overseas expansion tools and support services. Representatives from 17 economies, over 20 leading partners, more than 30 keynote speakers and over 1,500 SMEs gather to ignite new momentum for digital trade and explore practical solutions for SMEs to upgrade, transform and expand into global markets.For more selected high-resolution photos from the Symposium, please download via: https://tradelinkhk.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/IRCC/IgBXLypQpZVuQJvrBMyFYP8kAZci0KppY0Bh1gRDYbxy2Fw'e=AKzhB7About Tradelink Electronic Commerce LimitedEstablished in 1988 and listed in 2005, Tradelink (Stock Code: 536) is Hong Kong's digital efficiency pioneer. Since 1997, the company has successfully brought the advantages of its e-solutions to tens of thousands of organisations. Tradelink has pioneered numerous innovative business technology applications in Hong Kong, including EDI, digital certificates, biometric ID and warehouse automation. In addition to offering expertise in supply chain and identity management solutions, the company leads in the city's business-to-government document compliance market. Tradelink customers span all industry sectors. The company has earned the trust of governments, multinationals, and small and medium businesses alike. Leveraging its connection to a global network of over one million customers, Tradelink empowers clients to expand internationally and seize new market opportunities.For more information about Tradelink, please visit www.tradelink.com.hk.About the PAA Digital Trade AllianceFounded in 2000, the PAA Digital Trade Alliance is a pioneering global alliance committed to promoting secure and efficient digital trade. Bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, the PAA leads collaborative efforts to advance the digitalisation, interoperability and connectivity of global trade. Currently, the total number of members exceeds 400,000 organisations, representing virtually all active trading companies in the Asian market.For more information about the PAA Digital Trade Alliance, please visit https://paa.net/Source: Tradelink Electronic Commerce LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.