Lung Cancer Group: Asbestos Lung Cancer Deaths Impact These 5 U.S. States, New Data Shows

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / When people think of lung cancer, they rarely think of their zip code as a risk factor. But for the tens of thousands of Americans whose cancer stems from asbestos exposure, geography may play a big role in who gets sick.

Lung Cancer Group, a national resource dedicated to helping those impacted by lung cancer, is drawing attention to the stark geographic disparities that continue to shape lung cancer cases.

The Top 5 States for Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Deaths

The Environmental Working Group (EWG), an organization analyzing the impacts of asbestos-related diseases, outlined which states have the highest mortalities due to asbestos lung cancer .

EWG data reveals that asbestos-related lung cancer does not follow population size alone - it follows industrial history. The states with the highest rates of heavy industry, naval infrastructure, and large-scale construction in the mid-20th century are those bearing the greatest burden of asbestos lung cancer today.

California leads all states, with over 20,400 deaths from asbestos lung cancer between 1999 and 2017. Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas round out the top five most impacted states, each reporting over 10,000 lung cancer deaths in the same time period.

High-Risk States & Asbestos Industries

The concentration of asbestos diseases in these states is not coincidental. Each of the states was home to different industries and activities that heavily relied on asbestos for decades.

Between the 1930s and early 1980s, asbestos-containing materials were used throughout the United States to help with construction, fireproofing, and insulation.

California was home to major Naval shipyards, and almost every Navy ship relied on asbestos due to government mandates. Texas hosted asbestos mining sites and used the mineral in oil production. New York used asbestos in large-scale construction. Pennsylvania was home to hundreds of industrial job sites dependent on the material. Florida used asbestos in everything from military bases and ships to factories across the state.

No matter which state or job resulted in asbestos exposure , breathing in the fibers could trap them in the lungs. After decades of damage, healthy tissues could turn into lung cancer.

Modern-Day Asbestos Lung Cancer Cases Affect All States

Despite reduced asbestos use in recent decades, the pipeline of new lung cancer diagnoses has not closed. Across all 50 states, families continue to suffer from lung cancer diagnoses stemming from asbestos exposure that occurred decades ago.

There are several reasons why asbestos-related to lung cancer continues to cause harm. First, asbestos-related diseases in general have a long latency period. For lung cancer, it typically takes 10-50 years for tumors to appear after exposure.

And while there are more restrictions now on asbestos, there's no way to lower the risks for those who have already come in contact with the dangerous substance. Even families of those who worked with asbestos could be in danger of getting sick with lung cancer today due to secondary exposure.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has attempted to formally ban all new uses of asbestos, but it's currently facing legal challenges. Until all new and old uses of asbestos are totally eliminated, people will continue to be at risk for exposure and lung cancer.

Lung Cancer Group Advocates for Patients

Lung Cancer Group is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to protecting the rights of victims who've gotten sick through no fault of their own.

If you or a loved one made a living in a high-risk asbestos occupation anywhere in the U.S., you may be at risk of lung cancer today. The team at Lung Cancer Group can recommend next steps so you can get the treatment you deserve and seek the financial compensation needed to help pay for it.

Notably, Lung Cancer Group has legal advocates with a national reach, allowing patients and families to pursue payouts through litigation anywhere in the country.

This is a crucial consideration as manufacturers of asbestos products concealed the health risks for decades, and can now be held financially responsible for a lung cancer diagnosis.

Visit the Lung Cancer Group official website now to learn more about the organization's reach, mission, and ability to help patients.

CONTACT:

Sam Timpe

(855) 346-6101

sam_timpe@lungcancergroup.com

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Lung Cancer Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/asbestos-lung-cancer-deaths-impact-these-5-u.s.-states-new-data-shows-1161741